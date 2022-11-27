Where Was Hallmark's 'A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe' Filmed?
It's the most wonderful time of the year — the Hallmark Channel's annual Countdown to Christmas event is here.
Just when you thought the Hallmark Channel writers couldn't possibly stir up another festive rom-com, they deliver with the alliterative beauty that is A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe.
A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe follows Annie Cooper (Rachel Boston) as she takes over as CEO of her grandmother's cookie company. When her grandma's prized secret cookie recipe is stolen during a Christmas party, our heroine must work together with the handsome owner of a local bakery to recreate the recipe and save her grandmother's legacy.
Of course, this all takes place in an idyllic small town (because Hallmark), but where was A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe actually filmed? Read on for details on filming locations!
Details on 'A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe' filming locations.
According to IMDb, the primary filming location for A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe was Canada — more specifically, in the province of Manitoba. It appears that much of the filming took place in Manitoba's capital city of Winnipeg, while some outdoor scenes were shot in the small town of Carman, about an hour southwest of the capital.
When was 'A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe' filmed?
Like many Christmas movies, A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe wasn't shot in the cold winter months. Instead, Production List cites filming to have taken place in September 2022, meaning this movie certainly had a quick turnaround time!
On Sept. 22, star Rachel Boston even posted a few behind-the-scenes shots from the set, including a snap of her and co-star Victor Webster at a Christmas tree lot, and another inside a bakery.
When is the premiere of 'A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe'?
A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe premieres on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. ET on the Hallmark Channel. But if you don't have cable, never fear. There are several ways to stream Hallmark films like A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe!
You can pay $5 for the Hallmark hub on the Peacock app, where you can stream the premiere of A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe. But if you can't make it in time for the premiere, you can also watch the film on-demand for three days after.
The Hallmark hub on Peacock also gives you access to the Hallmark Drama channel, as well as Hallmark Movies and Mysteries.
YouTube TV also has a $65 streaming package that gives you access to all of the aforementioned Hallmark channels and more, so you can stream all the cute Hallmark Christmas content to your heart's content.
Hallmark even has their own streaming service that's free if you have Hallmark in your cable package. However, the network occasionally drops select Christmas movies for free on the streaming service, so be on the lookout a potential release of A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe!