The Lead in 'A Not So Merry Christmas' Is a Telenovela Star — More Details on the Cast
Chuy isn't feeling the holiday spirit in the latest Netflix film, A Not So Merry Christmas. He thinks it's just a holiday for moochers after all. What happens when he's doomed to live a full year, but only remember Christmas?
That's the central Christmas-themed conflict of the Mexican comedy A Not So Merry Christmas. So who's who in the A Not So Merry Christmas cast? It's filled to the brim with famous Mexican actors in starring roles. Read on for details about the cast.
Mauricio Ochmann as Chuy
Mauricio Ochmann plays a grinchy grump in A Not So Merry Christmas, but the 45-year-old actor is best known for his roles in juicy telenovelas like Mirada de mujer, Amarte asi, Frijolito, Azul Tequila and many more.
A Not So Merry Christmas is Mauricio's first time playing a leading man in a Netflix original film. Does Chuy ever break out of his Christmas curse? You'll have to watch to find out!
Ana Brenda Contreras
Ana Brenda Contreras plays Chuy's (more loving than he deserves) wife Daniela in A Not So Merry Christmas. Off the Netflix screen, Ana is also a famous singer and she played the role of Cristal Jennings on the CW reboot of Dynasty. (Did we mention that Cristal was her first English language role in her career? Can you say killing it in two languages, because Ana can!)
Like her A Not So Merry Christmas co-star Mauricio, Ana has also starred in several telenovelas.
Manu NNa as Chuy's diva godmother.
Forget the ghost of Christmas present. We're living for Manu NNa as Chuy's diva godmother in A Not So Merry Christmas. Did you know this isn't Manu's first time on Netflix? The 31-year-old comedian actually has his own Netflix comedy standup special, titled Simplemente Manu NNa.
María Rojo as Silvia
María Rojo is so iconic that she didn't stop at having 137 acting credits on IMDb. Oh no. She also served a senator of the Republic in the upper house of Mexican Congress.
She also happens to play Chuy's mother Silvia in A Not So Merry Christmas.
José Sefami as Néstor
Rounding out the main cast of A Not So Merry Christmas is José Sefami as Chuy's father, Néstor. José has 131 acting credits to his name (and counting), so he's just as established as his on-screen wife (he never ran for office though. However, he did play a priest once on Fear the Walking Dead.)
José also has an Ariel Award (the Academy Awards of Mexico, essentially) for best supporting actor in the 2010 film Nora.
You can stream A Not So Merry Christmas now on Netflix. The film is 1 hour and 40 minutes long and is currently fourth on Netflix's top 10 films list. So don't take our word to watch it, fellow Netflix subscribers have already spoken!
A Not So Merry Christmas is available to stream now.