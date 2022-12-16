'The Recruit' Review: Noah Centineo Makes a Gritty Departure From Teen Rom-Coms

Now, even with all its faults, The Recruit is quite charming, thanks to its performances. Noah Centineo makes a gritty departure from his teen rom-com days. He’s no longer a lovestruck teenager; instead, he’s a bloodied and bruised amateur James Bond on the run. He comes off as more confident than he actually is, clearly winging it through life; however, that type of lifestyle doesn’t fly in the CIA, and he eventually learns that lesson over the course of the season.