Netflix's 'The Recruit' Sees the CIA Travel the World on a High-Stakes Assignment

When it comes to Netflix's upcoming series The Recruit, fans interested should know it offers a fresh take on the spy genre.

Starring heartthrob Noah Centineo, the show centers on a young CIA lawyer named Owen Hendricks. Although he's just starting out at the agency, his life is quickly turned upside down once he "stumbles headlong into the dangerous world of international espionage when a former asset threatens to expose agency secrets," per the official synopsis.