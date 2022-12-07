Does Marah Die in Netflix's Dramedy 'Firefly Lane'? Horrible 2004 Accident Puts Her at Risk

In short, no, Marah doesn't kick the bucket in Firefly Lane. Therefore, that mysterious 2004 funeral is not Marah's. But if the circumstances were just a bit different, it definitely could have been.

In Season 2, Episode 7, titled "Good Riddance/Time of Your Life," Kate drops her grounded daughter (flunking gym comes with consequences) off at Tully's penthouse for the night so she can spend some quality time with her semi-estranged husband, Johnny (Ben Lawson) (it's complicated).