Who Dies in the Final Season of 'Firefly Lane'? Here's What We Know

Before we get to that major book spoiler, Firefly Lane Season 2, Part 1 reveals who died at the end of Firefly Lane Season 1. It turns out it was Kate's father, Bud.

We first learned of the major rift between Kate and Tully at Bud's funeral. Although Tully wanted to attend the funeral, Kate was hesitant. She blamed Tully for her daughter Marah (Yael Yurman) being hospitalized as the result of a bad car accident (even though Tully was also hospitalized in said accident).