We’re Reaching the End of ‘Firefly Lane,’ Netflix Viewers — Why Is It Ending?

Even though Firefly Lane is ending with its second season, there is good news: Season 2 is “supersized,” Netflix says. Whereas Season 1 had 10 episodes, Season 2 will have 16. The first nine episodes dropped on Dec. 2, while the rest will start streaming on Netflix sometime in 2023.

Netflix adds in the press release that Season 2 will have Tully searching for answers about where she came from — and going against her mother’s wishes as she endeavors to meet her father for the first time.