When Will Season 2, Part 2 of Netflix's BFF Dramedy Series 'Firefly Lane' Drop?

"The music might've changed with the decades, but the promises made on Firefly Lane remained. Best friends forever."

This line from Firefly Lane's original trailer just about sums up the series. Passing the Bechdel Test by a landslide, Netflix's dramedy series centers on the 30-year friendship between BFFs Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) and Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke). After meeting on Firefly Lane as teens in the 1970s, hard-headed Tully and the softer, more awkward Kate soon become inseparable.