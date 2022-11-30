The Netflix Series 'Firefly Lane' Is Set In Seattle — Was It Filmed There?
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Seasons 1-2 of Firefly Lane on Netflix.
The most consistent thing in Kate Mularky's (Sarah Chalke) and Tully Hart's (Katherine Heigl) lives has always been each other, even when the two best friends get on each other's nerves. Kate and Tully are back in Firefly Lane Season 2, a series rife with drama, broken hearts, and enduring friendship set in the Pacific Northwest.
After all, Firefly Lane was the street where Kate and Tully first met back when they were kids. Given how important the story's setting is, was Firefly Lane actually filmed in the Pacific Northwest area?
Here's what we know about the Firefly Lane filming location.
What was the filming location for 'Firefly Lane'?
Well, Firefly Lane was technically filmed in the North — in Canada, that is. Although Firefly Lane is set in the Pacific Northwest (more specifically, Seatlle), the series itself was shot primarily in Vancouver.
According to a Southern Living report, Firefly Lane was actually filmed in the same area as another popular heartwarming Netflix series: Virgin River.
For any non-Canadians out there (it's us, we're not Canadian), Firefly Lane was partially filmed in Burnaby, a city known for its Instagram-worthy surrounding natural environments — perfect for scenic shots in Netflix shows!
Burnaby is about a thirty minute drive from Vancouver, so it would make sense that Firefly Lane's primary filming locations would be so close to each other.
Will there be a third season of 'Firefly Lane'?
The Firefly Lane Season 1 finale ended on a huge cliffhanger, revealing after a timeskip that Kate and Tully were no longer on speaking terms. What happened between the two that shattered their seemingly unbreakable bond?
We'll have to find out during Firefly Lane Season 2 — which is sadly the final season of the Netflix series.
However, don't cry yet Firefly Lane fans! Netflix has blessed us with 16 episodes for Firefly Lane Season 2. You know what that means, right?
We're going to get a Firefly Lane Season 2, Part 1 and a Firefly Lane Season 2, Part 2.
So when can I binge-watch all 16 episodes of 'Firefly Lane' Season 2?
After the first nine episodes of Firefly Lane Season 2 debut on Dec. 2nd, 2022, the rest of the 16 episode season will drop...sometime in 2023. Netflix has yet to confirm when Firefly Lane Season 2, Part 2 will premiere on the streaming platform.
However, the second part of the season will comprise of the remaining 7 episodes of the 16 episode season.
However, what we do know is that we're guaranteed an answer as to what caused the rift in Kate and Tully's friendship sometime during Firefly Lane Season 2. Will they be besties again before the Firefly Lane series finale? We hope so!
Firefly Lane Season 2, Part 1 premieres on Netflix on Dec. 2, 2022.