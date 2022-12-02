Will the Prime Video Series 'Peripheral' Return for a Second Season? Here's What We Know
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for The Peripheral Season 1 on Prime Video.
All Flynne Fisher (Chloe Grace Moretz) wanted to do was help her struggling family as much as she could in Season 1 of the Prime Video series The Peripheral. Naturally, she thought it'd be a great opportunity to agree to beta-test new VR technology for a big paycheck, being a skilled gamer and whatnot.
Of course, the series wouldn't last longer than an episode if the VR tech in question actually worked normally. Flynne finds herself paying more than she would earn as a beta-tester when she agrees to test out the tech during the events of The Peripheral Season 1.
So, was it all worth it? Was she able to help her family in the end? Will there be a Season 2 of The Peripheral? Here's what we know.
Will there be a Season 2 of 'The Peripheral'?
As of Dec. 2nd, 2022, Prime Video has yet to renew The Peripheral for Season 2. However, Scott Smith, the showrunner for The Peripheral, already has plans for The Peripheral Season 2, according to executive producer Jonathan Nolan.
He told Digital Trends in October 2022 that Scott had already been working with the writers room for plans for The Peripheral Season 2, and that, "They've been working for several months now, looking ahead."
We'd say the chances of a Season 2 are pretty high, given that the series actually overtook The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as Prime Video's number one new original series one week after The Peripheral's Season 1 premiere, per a ScreenRant report.
Did the ending of 'The Peripheral' Season 1 leave room for more? (SPOILERS)
Short answer? Yes. The basic gist of The Peripheral is Flynne's gradual discovery that the innocent VR tech she signed up to beta-test actually was a gateway to a huge, timeline-transcending conspiracy that had the potential to change the course of the world.
Is that worth the paycheck? Flynne starts to question her life choices when she realizes that the VR reality of London she's sent to with the beta-test technology is actually London 70 years in the future. But how can she exist there?
Technically, she's not supposed to. However, Flynne is recruited by a rebel group in the future, eager to save the world from a group of greedy men who control what remains of humanity after an apocalyptic event occurred years after Flynne's present day timeline.
There's a lot to unpack during The Peripheral Season 1, including one huge question — is Flynne actually dead? (The answer, like the show itself, is complex!)
The ending of The Peripheral Season 1 left a lot of storytelling potential on the table for The Peripheral Season 2. Given that the showrunner is already planning out the second season's story, and The Peripheral's high viewer ratings, we think it is only a matter a time before Prime Video renews The Peripheral for Season 2.
You can stream The Peripheral Season 1 now on Prime Video.