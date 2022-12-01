After 'Firefly Lane's' Season 1 Finale, You Won't Want to Miss Season 2

The biggest question left to be answered by Season 2 of the show is: What did Tully do that fractured her friendship with Kate? In one of the final scenes of Season 1, the duo argues at Kate's father's funeral in 2004, with Kate saying, "When I said I could never forgive you for what you did, what did you think that meant? I don’t ever want to see you again."

Let's hope all of our burning questions are answered when Season 2 of Firefly Lane arrives on Dec. 2, 2022.