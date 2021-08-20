Where Are Aaliyah's Parents 20 Years Later After the Singer's Tragic Death?

Now that 20 years have passed since singer Aaliyah 's tragic death at a young age, fans are looking back on the legacy she left behind, and uncovering new details about her life that they didn't know before. One of the facets of Aaliyah's life that many fans are interested in now is her relationship with her parents, and where her parents are now that she's been gone for so many years.

Aaliyah was born Aaliyah Dana Houghton in 1979 in Brooklyn, New York. Her parents were Diane Houghton and Michael "Miguel" Houghton. She had an older brother named Rashad who she was close to throughout her life. Michael worked in the warehouse business, and Diane was a vocalist and stay at home mom. She was apparently supportive of Aaliyah's career choice from the beginning.

Where are Aaliyah's parents now?

Many fans are also wondering what Aaliyah's family has been up to in the years since she died. Unfortunately, Michael died from cancer in 2012, 11 years after his daughter. Diane is still alive, and she's even weighed in on recent coverage of her daughter, especially as it relates to the many allegations that have been made against R. Kelly, who was instrumental in the early part of Aaliyah's career, and may also have had a sexual relationship with her when she was underage.

Around the time that Surviving R. Kelly, a documentary that publicized a variety of horrifying accusations against the singer, was airing, Diane issued a response to Jovante Cunningham, one of R. Kelly's backup singers who claimed to have seen the singer having sex with Aaliyah while she was underage. In response, Diane said that that isn't possible because she and Michael were always with their daughter on tour.

“The woman and so-called back up singer in the forthcoming Surviving… documentary that describes seeing, meeting or ever breathing the same air as my daughter, Aaliyah, is lying and a liar,” Diane's statement read. “My husband and I were always on tour with her and at interviews and every place she went throughout her entire career."

"Whoever this woman is, I have never seen her before anywhere on planet earth, until now," the statement continued. "These lies and fabrications cannot be tolerated and allowed to be spewed from the forked tongues of saboteurs of Aaliyah’s legacy." For years, rumors have circulated that there was an inappropriate relationship between R. Kelly and Aaliyah, and some have even claimed that the two were married