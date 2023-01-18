Home > Television > Reality TV Source: Bravo 'Love Without Borders' Couple Aaron and Maël Are Not Feeling Fireworks (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) By Anna Quintana Jan. 18 2023, Published 3:35 p.m. ET

What better place to find love than Paris? That is what Love Without Border matchmaker Arica Angelo expected when she matched up Aaron Motacek with French masseur Maël Lucas.

Despite spending New Year's Eve together, there have not been fireworks for the couple — who are taking their relationship one step at a time. So, are Aaron and Maël still together today? Keep reading to find out.

Aaron and Maël do not share a New Year's kiss in exclusive 'Love Without Borders' clip.

In an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify, Aaron and Maël spend New Year's Eve together in Paris, and while Mael is hoping for a kiss from Aaron, things do not go as planned. "I usually spend all my New Year's alone in a plane traveling somewhere, so this year being here with Aaron... is really something," Maël explains in the clip. "I don't know if it's the champagne, the view, or the fact that it's New Year's Eve, but I feel closer to Aaron tonight and I would like a New Year's kiss tonight."

Unfortunately, the couple does not share a kiss when the clock strikes midnight, dashing Maël's hopes for some romance in the City of Lights.

Aaron was struggling with homesickness — are Aaron and Maël still together today?

Prior to watching the fireworks over the Sacré Coeur in Montmartre, Aaron revealed he was a bit homesick. Aaron, an optometrist from North Dakota, left his hometown due to limited dating opportunities, but can't seem to fully enjoy his time in Paris with Maël.

"I'm starting to miss having my friends back home and my family," he explains in the clip. "Maël, he's a great guy and everything, but I do wish I had other friends here and other people to talk to. It gets to be a lot overall."

Despite the slow start, is there hope for Aaron and Mael's relationship? Well, unfortunately, Aaron has not posted on Instagram since December 2022. However, his Instagram bio says he is in North Dakota, which could mean he returned home without Maël.

As for clues on Maël's Instagram, his most recent post alludes to New Year's Eve, which has fans convinced he throwing some shade at Aaron. "I hope things turn around cause you deserve better than what Aaron is offering you so far," one follower commented before another added, "Mael, your maturity, honesty, and openness to finding a relationship is so refreshing. It’s only a matter of time until you find your person."