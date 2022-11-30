Distractify
'Love Without Borders' Cast
Bravo's 'Love Without Borders' Isn't Necessarily About Getting to the Altar

Chrissy Bobic - Author
By

Nov. 30 2022, Published 2:25 p.m. ET

The premise for Bravo's Love Without Borders involves five Americans putting their faith in the hands of the show's experts and the host, relationship coach Arica Angelo, to find true and lasting love. They pack their bags, head to the airport to board a plane to an unknown country, and gear up for the adventure of a lifetime.

But do Love Without Borders cast members get married? The show is like a mix between 90 Day Fiancé and Married at First Sight. And in both of those shows, the idea for couples is to eventually get married and start a life together.

According to the press release for Love Without Borders, "The adventure begins when they arrive at the destinations to finally meet their match. That's when things get real and the journey to love truly begins — drama and all." Let's dive into what that means for the newly formed couples.

Aaron Motacek and Maël Lucas from 'Love Without Borders'
Source: Bravo

Aaron Motacek and Maël Lucas are matched in 'Love Without Borders.'

Do 'Love Without Borders' cast members get married on the show?

The trailer for Love Without Borders mentions cast members "falling in love" and even spending a long period of time in whatever country they travel to in order to meet their matches. But there's no mention of getting married or even getting engaged.

Instead, the goal is to be open to love and to falling for a stranger who is supposed to be someone each American cast member should be with.

The 'Love Without Borders' cast is open to finding real love.

Whether or not anyone gets close to the altar or even falls in love in the first season of Love Without Borders, the cast is at least willing to get to the point of the latter. They were chosen because they're all at a point in their lives where they're ready for the next step, but they haven't had the best luck with finding partners.

Naeem Thompson from 'Love Without Borders'
Source: Bravo

Naeem Thompson is looking for love in 'Love Without Borders.'

The press release for Love Without Borders says the cast members "have come to the realization they're stuck in a rut and must change how they're looking for a mate as well as where they're looking."

They're all open to what the experiment offers, even if it isn't the easiest thing for some of them to pick up their lives and travel far from home.

The cast travels from their respective homes in various parts of the U.S. to countries like France, Australia, and Canada. On the one hand, falling for a match in a different country may prove to make things difficult down the line in terms of starting a life together.

But if the show's premise is correct, then maybe traveling outside of the U.S. for love is exactly what these singles need.

Watch Love Without Borders on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

