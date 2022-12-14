Arica From 'Love Without Borders' Shares Her Biggest Relationship Red Flags (EXCLUSIVE)
The Bravo reality show Love Without Borders takes American singles and matches them with their perfect potential spouses. The only caveat is that their respective partners are all in different countries and the American cast members have to drop everything to explore these relationships in said foreign countries. Though they couldn't do it without relationship expert Arica Angelo, who helps them all along the way.
So, who is Arica Angelo on Love Without Borders? She's a real-life relationship and dating expert and Distractify spoke exclusively with her to learn more about the show, her challenges with some of the cast members, and what she sees as immediate red flags in new relationships.
Like we said, she knows what she's talking about.
Who is Arica Angelo from 'Love Without Borders'?
Outside of Love Without Borders, Arica is a real relationship and dating expert. She became a dating coach to help people become the best version of themselves in and outside of relationships. She does just that on the show, but she was doing it for more than 14 years before Bravo came calling.
And, she explained to Distractify, she knows how to spot red flags both on and off the show.
"The strongest red flags I see in people at the start of a relationship is moving forward off of pure chemistry," Arica shared. "This is a disaster and why many people end up feeling so disappointed and dismayed when relationships fail."
Outside of Love Without Borders, you can hire Arica to help you with your own relationship woes, whether you're involved with someone or still on the search for a partner. She offers online coaching materials and even personalized sessions to help her clients.
Arica Angelo also has a YouTube channel.
When she's not coaching her clients and offering help to couples who seek her out, Arica makes videos on her YouTube channel to reach other clients. From tips on recognizing narcissists in a relationship to sex advice, Arica offers all kinds of nuggets of wisdom on YouTube.
Of course to really get her help in your own life, your best bet is to sign up for a program yourself.
Arica has thoughts on Season 2 of 'Love Without Borders.'
Love Without Borders is new to Bravo. But, according to Arica, it's different from similar reality dating shows like Netflix's Love Is Blind and Married at First Sight on Lifetime. Arica shared with us that on this show, the couples "are literally relocating their lives and moving immediately in with their blind match."
And she already knows what a second season might look like.
"I think with Season 2, our next cast [members] are going to be more aware of the risks that are involved with an experiment like this," Arica told Distractify. "It's easy to think that moving to another country and finding the love of your life is a whirlwind fairy tale, but the reality is it's a journey for a very specific person, it's not made for everyone."
You can watch Love Without Borders on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.