Aaron Phypers's Net Worth Is a Subject of Hot Debate Amid Revelation He Spends $105K a Month

When businessman Aaron Phypers and actor Denise Richards announced plans to divorce in 2025, it came as no surprise to many. For others, on the other hand, it came as somewhat of a shock.

But the greatest shock was yet to come as court documents revealed a financial situation that had jaws dropping. Here's what we know about Aaron's net worth and why people are so amazed to learn just how much money he spends every month.

Here's what we know about Aaron Phypers's net worth.

Aaron had a short-lived acting career with six credits and worked as an entrepreneur and businessman. One of his most successful ventures was Quantum Health Consulting, known as Q360, a health solutions company. After he ended up stepping away from Q360, it would seem that Aaron has taken a break from business ventures. According to TheFamousWealth.com, Aaron's estimated net worth is around $5 million, although several other sites place it closer to $1 million.

Aaron Phypers Businessman, Actor Net worth: $5 million Aaron Phypers is an American businessman who was perhaps best known for his marriage to actor and reality TV star Denise Richards and Nicolette Sheridan, as well as his entrepreneurial endeavors and short acting career. Birthdate: Sept. 16, 1972 Birthplace: Toronto, Ontario, Canada Marriages: 2 Nicolette Sheridan (m. 2015-2018); Denise Richards (m. 2018, separated 2025) Children: 2 stepdaughters

However, he gained perhaps his most fame through his two marriages to two very different Housewives. He was first married to Desperate Housewives star Nicolette Sheridan, who played Edie Britt, from 2015 to 2018. And shortly after divorcing Nicolette, he married Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards, whom he filed for divorce from in 2025.

Divorce court revelations have unveiled a jaw-dropping monthly expense habit.

It was through his court battles with Denise that a shocking revelation unfurled: Aaron spends around $105,000 on expenses. Per month. The jaw-dropping sum was unveiled as part of a discovery in a petition to divorce filed by Aaron in 2025. According to court documents, Aaron has "not made income since" stepping away from Q360 and wants spousal support from Denise amidst their split (via Page Six).

Us Weekly reports that Aaron still lives with Denise, and they pay approximately $18,000 per month on rent. That doesn't include an $8,000 utility bill or $500 for cell phones. Court documents also show $5,000 per month spent on repairs, a jaw-dropping $25,000 per month spent on groceries and eating out, $5,000 per month on laundry, and $20,000 per month on clothing.

Considering the fact that nearly any of those categories in spending outstrips the average American's monthly expenditures, it's an eye-opening peek into the world of the wealthy.

