Abigail Spanberger and Her Husband Have Three Daughters Together The University of Virginia graduate is set to assume office as governor in early 2026.

Abigail Spanberger was officially elected to become the next Governor of Virginia, becoming the first woman to hold the position in history, a remarkable win for women in politics. Beyond what happens in the government, Abigail dedicates plenty of time to her personal life.

Is Abigail married? Here's what we know about the love life of the woman who is making history in the United States. Long before she was elected as governor, Abigail built the support network that celebrated the biggest victory of her life.

Is Abigail Spanberger married?

Abigail is married to Adam Spanberger, an engineer who has two decades of experience working for major tech companies (via Richmond Magazine). The couple tied the knot long before the politician tackled the biggest challenge of her life. Abigail and Adam like to keep their relationship private. After being together for so long, it's evident that the engineer has been present to witness most of Abigail's achievements.

Abigail doesn't shy away from dangerous odds. Over the course of her career, the politician has always looked for a way to climb the mountain. Abigail was a member of the United States House of Representatives. The position allowed her to build her reputation in the government. Displaying talent in a single job for so long can lead to bigger opportunities. During her tenure at the House of Representatives, Abigail always identified herself as a Democrat.

Abigail constantly supports the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, as evidenced by her support of the Equality Act, the Respect for Marriage Act, and the Human Rights Campaign. The cause is one of many ideas the future governor holds close to her heart.

Does Abigail Spanberger have any kids?

The aforementioned Richmond Magazine report states that Abigail and Adam are the parents of three daughters. In 2014, the family made their way to Henrico County. The politician keeps a close eye on everything that takes place in her state. Just like when it comes to their marriage, Abigail and Adam protect their daughters' privacy.

Abigail is vocal about several issues that affect the people of the United States. When President Donald Trump established aggressive travel bans from Muslim countries, Abigail was one of the politicians who openly disagreed with the change (via Richmond Times-Dispatch). Voters can get an idea of what causes Abigail might support when she begins her new position in the government. The University of Virginia graduate wants to turn the tide against the dominantly conservative narrative.