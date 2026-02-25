Abigail Spanberger's Religious Beliefs Have Never Been a Major Part of Her Politics Abigail Spanberger's religious beliefs are not central to her politics. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 25 2026, 10:38 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Following President Trump's record-breaking State of the Union (he broke his own record for the longest address ever), Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger was tasked with giving a rebuttal. The State of the Union rebuttal can be a thankless job, but most pundits seem to think that Spanberger acquitted herself well in the format.

As Spanberger introduced herself to a new audience, some of whom were seeing her for the first time, many people had questions about her biography and background, including what her religious beliefs are. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

What is Abigail Spanberger's religion?

Abigail Spanberger is a Protestant, at least according to a Pew Forum document that breaks down the religion of every member of Congress (Spanberger was in the House before she ran for governor). She has not spoken about religion a ton during her time in public office, and lately, her focus has been almost entirely on questions of affordability, and her argument that Trump's White House is not fixing that problem.

Although she has not always spoken about religion, she has received endorsements from some religious organizations, including the Jewish Democratic Council of America. “At a time when we are seeing a rise in hate – and violence – directed at our Jewish neighbors across our Commonwealth and the United States, we must continue to stand with and defend Jewish communities to combat hatred and antisemitism in all forms," she said after receiving the endorsement.

"As governor, I will always work to ensure that Virginia is a place where all families can feel safe and thrive,” she continued. “I’m grateful for the Jewish Democratic Council of America’s work to combat antisemitism, defend Virginians’ civil liberties, and protect our democracy. I am thankful to have their support to serve as the next Governor of Virginia.”

Does Abigail Spanberger have any children?

Spanberger has three children with her husband, Adam, and he works as a software engineer. Their three daughters are Claire, Charlotte, and Catherine, and she acknowledged them more than once during her victory speech in November of 2025. "To my daughters ... You inspire me and motivate me every single day. Everything I do, I do to build a better future for you and for all of Virginia's children," she said. "And I am so proud of you every single day. I am lucky to be your mother."

In an Instagram post from December of 2023, Spanberger wrote about the family's annual tradition of taking a Christmas light tour. "Every year, we take the girls on a Christmas light tour," Abigail wrote. "There are always new additions of houses and light displays, but this one’s on its 49th year — and it’s always a favorite!"