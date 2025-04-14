Who Are Josh Shapiro’s Kids? A Look at the Governor’s Change-Making Family
The politician and his wife, Lori Shapiro, are proud parents to their four children — Sophia, Jonah, Max, and Reuben Shapiro.
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is known for his steady leadership, progressive policies, and deep commitment to public service. From his early days as a state representative to serving as Pennsylvania’s Attorney General and now governor, he has built a reputation as a dedicated and principled leader.
But beyond the political spotlight, he’s also a devoted husband and father of four. Whether on the campaign trail or in the governor’s mansion, Josh makes family a top priority by raising his children to value civic engagement, community service, and authenticity. So, who are the children cheering their dad along? Let's find out!
Who are Josh Shapiro's kids?
Josh's children have been by his side during his political race. Since marrying Lori in 1997, the couple has raised four children together — Sophia, Jonah, Max, and Reuben Shapiro — who were featured in his campaigns during his political race. As Teen Vogue noted, Sophia was especially to her father's gubernatorial campaign while attending the University of Pittsburgh. During the race, she organized "Students of Shapiro," an initiative that galvanized nearly 1,000 students across 50 campuses to support her dad.
"I was really encouraged by the campaign staff and my dad to take this idea of Students for Shapiro and run with it at University of Pittsburgh," Sophia said of the initiatvie at the time. "We launched our chapter there in January. It was really successful, and we decided over the summer to take it and grow it statewide, even nationally, working with students at other universities who are from Pennsylvania to ensure that people are mailing their ballots back on time. It was really a team effort."
Sophia continued working in politics after graduating from the University of Pittsburgh in 2024. According to her LinkedIn, she earned a position on Abigail Spanberger's campaign for Governor in Virginia. As for Josh's other children, his second eldest child, son Jonah, the has a passion for athletics and played lacrosse, as a photo of him with his dad posted on the governor's Instagram in 2023. In the post, Jonah and Josh celebrated him voting for the first time after what appeared to be a lacrosse game.
"For so many years, I carried our little boy into the polling place to cast my vote," Josh reflected. "Today, 18-year-old Jonah and I walked in together."
The governor and his wife's younger children, Reuben and Jonah, aren't in the spotlight as much as their older siblings. However, due to them being minors in 2025, Josh and Lori's protection of their children makes sense.
What is Josh Shapiro's religion?
Josh and his family's public image has affected them from being a "normal" family. In addition to them being visible, Josh's stance as a Democrat and a proud member of the Jewish faith. His religious affiliation has made it difficult for him and his family, as they experienced in April 2025 when a man named Cody Balmer broke into the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion where he set a fire that left significant damage and forced Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro, his family and guests to evacuate the building.
Josh, Lori, their four children and two dogs were marked safe from the arson attack. According to The Times of Israel, the Shapiros were also with another family celebrating Passover. While Balmer's motive for the fire is unknown, Josh said the incident wouldn't deter him nor his family from continuing to celebrate their faith.
“When we were in the state dining room last night, we told the story of Passover, and the exodus of the Jews from slavery in Egypt to freedom," he said. “I refuse to be trapped by the bondage that someone attempts to put on me by attacking us as they did here last night. I refuse to let anyone with evil intentions like that stop me from doing the work that I love.”
Josh's devotion to his faith and his family is admirable and showed he's still as determined as ever to be a prominent face in the Democratic party.