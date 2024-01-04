Distractify
"I’m Not Part of the Lifestyle" — Man Asks for Help After Accidentally Getting Swinger Tattoo

One man took to Reddit asking for help after learning his tattoo, which was supposed to nod to the show "Psych," was actually a swinger reference.

Jan. 3 2024

A man got a pineapple tattoo and didn't know that it's a sign for swingers
When you get something permanently inked onto your skin, the last thing you want is to end up regretting it later. But oh does it happen often! Especially when people are blindsided by love and seemingly forget that their circumstances might shift. For example, remember when Johnny Depp got a "Winona forever" tattoo when he was dating Winona Ryder in the '90s? The tattoo has since been edited to read "Wino forever."

But while you may think you’re in the clear by getting a tattoo dedicated to something you’re passionate about, you should still take precautions. Or do a lot of research about the tattoo you're considering in case it doesn't mean what you think.

One Reddit user was proud of his new ink which was a nod to one of his favorite TV shows, but later regretted it. And no, it isn't because he no longer liked the show. It’s because the tattoo had a secret meaning that he wasn't privy to at the time.

A whole pineapple and a slice of pineapple on wood table background
After getting a pineapple tattooed on his leg, one man learns that he might be attracting an unexpected community.

One Redditor posted in the r/tattooadvice subreddit after realizing that his seemingly innocent tattoo might give strangers the wrong impression.

Sharing a photo of the tattoo in question — a pineapple with the text "I know you know" — the OP explains that he got the tattoo to reference the detective comedy-drama series Psych.

The series, which ran from 2006 to 2014 on USA, was heavily ridden with pineapple references, and "I Know, You Know" is the name of the show's theme song.

But later the OP learned that some people might not interpret their pineapple calf tattoo that way — and it's not because they never saw the show.

"It’s 100 percent a swinger thing," the OP wrote. "Didn’t realize it at the time, and my heart goes out to swingers, but sadly I’m not part of the lifestyle. Any help? Thinking of keeping the pineapple, but the words just need to go unfortunately."

For those unfamiliar with the swinging community, swingers are people who participate in a form of non-monogamous relationship called partner swapping. And the upside-down pineapple has unofficially become a recognizable symbol for this community. You see, the citrusy fruit serves as a welcoming signal, extending an invitation to other swingers that they are open to such activities.

While the OP's pineapple tattoo isn't upside down, the fruit's strong symbolism is likely already enough to make others think that he is seeking arrangements. And it definitely doesn't help the OP that his tattoo has such cryptic wording.

In the comment section, users couldn't get over the fact that the OP accidentally got a swinger tattoo. Many joked that his solutions were to either commit to the swinger lifestyle and embrace their new label or get rid of his leg.

A commenter saying that swinging and legs aren't for everyone
A commenter saying OP should change the wording to "Psych Reference, Not a Swinger"
Other users had some creative solutions. One suggested the OP add a banner that read "Psych Reference, Not a Swinger" at the bottom that can only be read when the pineapple is upside down.

Commenters suggesting how to adding wording to clarify the tattoo
Another offered up a similar idea with fun wordplay, suggesting the OP should have "PSYCH! — Not a swinger" added to his tattoo, which not only nods to show but negates the meaning of the tattoo.

And, while one person couldn't offer any advice, they did let the OP know they got a good laugh from it. "Omg, this just absolutely saved me from my hangover. I just laughed so hard, whew. Thank you for your service," the user wrote.

The OP's post was also reshared on Twitter, where one user wrote: "This is, unfortunately, the funniest thing that has ever happened to anyone."

