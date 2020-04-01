15 People Who Meant to Say One Thing and Accidentally Said Something Very Inappropriate Instead

We've all been there. You mean to say something totally innocuous, but you have a Freudian slip and come out with something totally inappropriate instead. You get red in the face, you stumble over the rest of your words, and whoever you were talking to tries and fails not to laugh.

We all dread being the one to slip up, but it happens, and it happened recently to Jenny Lawson. She shared her story and sparked a giant thread of people sharing similar stories. They will make you laugh and make you very grateful that you were not there.