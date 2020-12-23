Everything You Need to Know About the Toy Day Event in 'ACNH'

If you haven't yet tired of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, this wholesome game is offering a way for players to celebrate the holiday season in-game.

The title has been particularly influential during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as friends gather and celebrate milestones on their islands. With travel restrictions continuing through the end of the year, Toy Day is a way to still celebrate, even if you can't go home.

We've got a gift guide and everything you need to know about the event.