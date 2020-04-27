Addison Rae Responded to Body Shamers About Her Weight

With her social media presence at an all-time high, Addison has, unfortunately, been under increased scrutiny.

Social media personality Addison Rae Easterling has been having a breakout 2020, as her TikTok account is one of the top 10 most followed profiles , she has a line of successful merchandise, and she has a coveted spot in the Hype House collective. She only joined TikTok in July of 2019, and she's had a meteoric rise to fame.

Most recently, the 19-year-old was getting a lot of comments about her weight, and many online users were questioning her fame.

Because people can comment on her photos and videos behind a screen, the TikTok star has been facing a lot of uncalled for criticism about her appearance.

What did Addison Rae say about her weight ? Read on for her statement on the backlash she's been getting.

While some influencers might have ignored the criticism or not publicly addressed it, Addison responded to those who made fun of her looks, and she even spread a positive message for her followers about being secure.

Online trolls criticized Addison Rae's weight.

A recent and unfortunate trend with TikTok's top female content producers is that they're often getting called out in the comments section for their appearances. Charli D'Amelio, who has the most-followed account on the app, has gotten many responses in her videos about her body, despite the fact that she is only 15 years old. After posting a slew of TikTok videos in a bikini, Addison Rae also got a lot of negative comments about appearing bigger, or looking like she had gained weight.

Though these types of comments are classic for trolls who can hide behind a screen and attack those in the public eye, Addison Rae eventually decided to respond to those who had been giving her flack for her appearance. In a series of tweets, Addison Rae addressed the criticism, and explained that she was going to use it to encourage her.

Source: Instagram

"I've seen 5-10 tweets & TikToks today talking negatively about my body and weight.. it makes me feel insecure, but luckily I'm looking at it in a different light," Addison tweeted on April 21. "I've been very motivated to start eating better and working out everyday to become the healthiest version of myself!"

Addison also elaborated on the types of comments she had been seeing, and how she wanted her fans to know that they are "perfect" the way that they are. "It definitely hurts to see people on my fyp [For You Page] calling me 'a whale' and saying 'she's fat now' and I just want to encourage everyone who hears these things about themselves to love yourself!!" she continued in a follow-up tweet. "If you are healthy and happy, do NOT listen to these hurtful comments. You are perfect."