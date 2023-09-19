Home > Viral News > Influencers Adin Ross Isn't the Only Streaming Influencer in His Family — Let's Meet His Sister Adin Ross’s sister, Naomi Ross, has made a name for herself on streaming platforms and social media alongside her brother as an influencer. By Jamie Lerner Sep. 19 2023, Published 3:54 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@naomzies

As various new platforms pop up into the streaming space, there’s more to being a streamer than having a high Twitch following. Now, platforms like Kick are taking down the Twitch monopoly, and their popular streamers, such as Adin Ross, are continuing to make headlines. But Adin isn’t the only streamer in his family; his sister, Naomi Ross, also has a decent following.

Adin and Naomi began streaming together on Twitch in 2018, but Adin quickly gained a high profile thanks to his NBA 2K streaming career. While he has since been banned from the platform due to various controversies, Naomi still has her Twitch account, although she now focuses more on her OnlyFans.

Adin Ross’s sister, Naomi Ross, uses OnlyFans to gain followers.

While Naomi began as a streamer, she has since moved into the OnlyFans space to garner followers (and money in the process). With her 160,000 Instagram followers, Naomi is easily an influencer in her own right, even compared to her younger brother, who has over 7 million followers.

When Adin began streaming, he had just graduated high school and was living with Naomi in Boca Raton, Fla. Their sibling duo dynamic helped lift both of them into the influencer sphere before Adin’s popularity skyrocketed. Even still, Naomi has maintained her high profile and has managed to stay mostly out of the controversy.

Naomi Ross was in the headlines for various pranks regarding her brother.

While Naomi has maintained a significantly lower profile than her little bro, she’s still been part of her fair share of controversy. In 2022, after Adin joined the Clout Gang 2.0 collective and moved into the Wizza House, Naomi and streamer Zias decided to play a little prank on Adin. They let Adin walk in on them having an “intimate moment” and Adin quickly took to Instagram Live to share his anger.

Little did he know, their flirtation was simply a prank to rile him up. Since then, Adin also fell for a Discord user’s prank. When Adin was streaming on Kick while looking at a Discord conversation, a user sent him a NSFW pic that looked like Naomi. Adin immediately decried the photo and said it wasn’t his sister, but that didn’t stop his followers from jumping to odd conclusions.