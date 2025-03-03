Adrien Brody Is Currently Dating Harvey Weinstein's Ex-Wife Georgina Chapman Adrien Brody's relationship with Georgina Chapman has been going strong for five years. By Joseph Allen Published March 3 2025, 11:15 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Few actors have had a Hollywood career as strange Adrien Brody's. Now a two-time Oscar winner, the actor has only really ever been in two movies where he could have won those kinds of competitive Oscars, and he's proven that he has the talent to be one of our great leading men.

Following the news of his second victory, many wanted to learn more about Adrien's personal life. Here's what we know about about whether he's married following his second Oscar victory.



Is Adrien Brody married?

Adrien Brody is not married, and never has been. He is currently in a relationship with Georgina Chapman, who, he thanked during his Oscars speech. Georgina is the ex-wife of Harvey Weinstein, and she and Adrien began dating while she and Harvey were still together, although they were formally separated. The two were first linked in 2020 and they met a year prior. Georgina detailed their meeting during an interview with Vogue, and noted that they were born on the same day three years apart.

"So the first evening we had a joint birthday party, blowing out candles together, and weirdly we even had almost matching outfits, we were wearing the same print," she explained. The two made their first red carpet outing in 2021 at the Tribeca Film Festival, and have occasionally been spotted together on the red carpet in the years since, including for the premiere of Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch.

"I share this with my amazing partner, Georgina, who's not only reinvigorated my own self-worth, but my sense of value and my values," Adrien said in accepting his Oscar. Georgina has received shout-outs throughout this Oscar season every time Adrien has won an award, and it's clear that she played an important role in convincing him to return to the world of acting.

In speaking with Variety, Adrien said that he doesn't always love the press attention that comes with their relationship. “We got photographed leaving the plane here. We get photographed leaving the hotel. We get photographed every minute,” he said, adding that he “greatly appreciate[s] having a partner with a similar sensibility and understanding of the creative process, of creative yearnings, and not in the same field."

Does Adrien Brody have kids?

In addition to Georgina, Adrien also shouted out Georgina's children Dash and India during his acceptance speech. Adrien does not have children of his own, and it's unclear whether he's interested in having any. Georgina had those children with Harvey Weinstein, who she was married to until a massive investigation showed that he had been predatory toward many aspiring actors over the course of his career.