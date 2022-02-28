Some Viewers Are Convinced That A&E Has Already Canceled 'Adults Adopting Adults'

A&E seems to have scrubbed all content pertaining to one of its new reality TV shows, Adults Adopting Adults, from its website. The last episode of the series, which premiered on Jan. 31, 2022, seems to have aired on Feb. 14, 2021.

Adults Adopting Adults tells the story of six family units and the adults they wish to adopt. It garnered considerable criticism for its portrayal of conflicted interpersonal dynamics. What happened? Did A&E already cancel Adults Adopting Adults?