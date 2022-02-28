Some Viewers Are Convinced That A&E Has Already Canceled 'Adults Adopting Adults'By Leila Kozma
Feb. 28 2022, Published 9:35 a.m. ET
A&E seems to have scrubbed all content pertaining to one of its new reality TV shows, Adults Adopting Adults, from its website. The last episode of the series, which premiered on Jan. 31, 2022, seems to have aired on Feb. 14, 2021.
Adults Adopting Adults tells the story of six family units and the adults they wish to adopt. It garnered considerable criticism for its portrayal of conflicted interpersonal dynamics. What happened? Did A&E already cancel Adults Adopting Adults?
Did A&E cancel 'Adults Adopting Adults'?
A&E has yet to issue a press release addressing the future of Adults Adopting Adults.
At present, it's uncertain whether the show has been canceled. However, in the nature of the internet, several fans have taken to Twitter to probe into the latest developments and outline theories attempting to explain what may have happened.
"So, Adults Adopting Adults can no longer be found on A&E — or is that just me?" tweeted @leilani_ames.
"Man, I'm so pissed at cancel culture for canceling Adults Adopting Adults. We were all interested, and now, because b---hes started demanding it be canceled, the show is gone," tweeted @goddessalexism.
'Adults Adopting Adults' star Danny Huff has garnered considerable criticism.
Like TLC's 90 Day Fiancé, Adults Adopting Adults takes a good look at interpersonal relationships in unexpected scenarios, chronicling the complicated psychological and bureaucratic journey adults eager to adopt or be adopted by other adults have to face.
Some cast members have already come under scrutiny. Take Danny Huff, an Ohio native who expressed interest in adopting a twenty-something woman named Ileana; he and his wife, Christy, had several disagreements over the decision.
"Danny has bitten off more than he can chew," Christy said in the trailer of Adults Adopting Adults. "I am stuck chewing on his behalf. And I'm not hungry." Yikes.
In another clip, Danny and Christy spoke about their previous attempt to adopt an adult.
"Adult adoption came to my attention when a young 18-year-old girl came and bought a puppy from us," Danny said. "Her father had passed years before, and I just felt a need to help her in some way. She was interested in adult adoption. Unfortunately, I could not pursue that first young lady because I actually started having feelings for her. She was a very beautiful young lady."
"On top of that, he has been unfaithful in the past, and it almost ended us," Christy said. "I was promised that was not going to ever happen again. Then Ileana came along, and I thought, 'He's really doing this again!'" Unfortunately, at the time of updating, it seems that the show's Season 1 trailer has been removed from YouTube and the network's website.
'Adults Adopting Adults' also starred Zsa Zsa Gábor's husband, Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt.
The German businessman joined Adults Adopting Adults because he wanted to pass on his legacy to the next generation. Born as Hans Robert Lichtenberg in 1943, the star was one of the 35 or so adults Marie-Auguste of Anhalt adopted during her lifetime.
Frédéric's life appears to have changed a great deal after he and Marie-Auguste of Anhalt entered into the transaction, and carried out a similar process of adult adoption as the ones depicted on the show. Frédéric married actress Zsa Zsa Gábor in 1986. They stayed together until her death in 2016.
Will there be any new episodes of Adults Adopting Adults, or is the how officially cancelled? Keep an eye out for further announcements by A&E.