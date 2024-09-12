Home > News > Politics Aiden Clark's Parents Don't Want Their Son's Death to Be Used as a Political Tool Aiden Clark's parents want politicians to stop using his memory. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 12 2024, 10:09 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

The 2024 presidential election has spent what may feel like a disproportionate amount of time focused on the relatively small town of Springfield, Ohio, and specifically on the population of Haitian immigrants who live in the town. These immigrants have been demonized by Donald Trump and J.D. Vance in xenophobic and racist ways, and one locus of that demonization has been the death of a young boy named Aiden Clark.

Article continues below advertisement

Aiden died in the summer of 2023 after a Haitian immigrant crashed his car into a school bus that Aiden was riding in. Now, Aiden's parents are speaking out about the way their son's death is being used for politics.

Source: WOSU Public Media

Article continues below advertisement

Aiden Clark's parents have spoken out about his death.

Aiden's father Nathan Clark went viral on social media after he appeared at the Springfield City Commission on Sept. 10 to speak about the politicization of his son's death. He also called out the "hate" that he sees growing against the immigrant community in his hometown. "I wish that my son Aiden Clark was killed by a 60-year-old white man," he said at the beginning of his statement.

"I bet you never thought anyone would say something so blunt. But if that guy killed my 11-year-old son, the incessant group of hate-spewing people would never leave us alone," he continued. "The last thing we need is the worst day of our lives violently and constantly shoved in our faces. But even that’s not good enough for them. They take it one step further."

Article continues below advertisement

"They make it seem like our wonderful Aiden appreciates all your hate; that we should follow your hate," he said. "And look what it’s done to us. We have to get up here and beg them to stop. Using Aiden as a political tool is, to say the least, reprehensible for any political purpose." He then called out several specific politicians, including Donald Trump, J.D. Vance, and Ohio senate candidate Bernie Moreno.

Source: YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

"They can vomit all the hate they want about illegal immigrants, the border crisis and even untrue claims about fluffy pets being ravaged and eaten by community members," he continued. "However, they are not allowed — nor have they ever been allowed — to mention Aiden Clark from Springfield, Ohio. I will listen to them one more time to hear their apologies."

He then made it clear that Aiden was not murdered, but was killed during a tragic accident. "In order to live like Aiden, you need to accept everyone, choose to shine, make the difference, lead the way and be the inspiration," he continued. He then described the boy he knew, who negotiated at yard sales and tried to learn about other cultures so that he could better interact with them.