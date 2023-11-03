Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Group Finds a Room in the Garage, Mold, and Other Fire Hazards in Their Airbnb A man shared his Airbnb horror story and the videos are disturbing. He found a room inside the garage, mold, and other strange items in the home. By D.M. Nov. 3 2023, Published 8:12 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@nldoty

The fight against terrible Airbnb properties continues, and one man shared a shocking story. On TikTok, user @nldoty shows off the property he was renting with his friends for $1,200 a night. He says the listing stated that there were five bedrooms in the San Diego mansion, but that wasn't the case when the party arrived. He begins his tour of the Airbnb in the first bedroom, which happened to be in the garage.

“I’m not kidding, this is a bedroom,” OP said, as he showed off the closet-sized room attached to a garage. “It smells like gasoline. There's no air vent. The smoke detector’s expired. Actually, they're all expired.” Because the room, and the smell of gas, appeared unsafe, a member of OP's party was then left to sleep on a couch inside of the home. OP interviews his friends as they hilariously poke fun at the unkept conditions of their Airbnb.

A group finds all sorts of horrors in their Airbnb rental.

They first point to the “reclining toilets,” which weren't truly reclinable. The toilets weren't installed correctly and rocked back-and-forth when touched. The group then called out the Airbnb host for charging guests $25 per day, per room to use the air conditioning. They later turn their attention to the garage bedroom, which they’ve dubbed “the gasoline room.” They found a baby crib, a lamp, and a hot water heater in that room.

Unfortunately, things only get worse from there. The amount of problems in the Airbnb was shocking. And now others are sharing their Airbnb horror stories.

The Airbnb is for sale despite all of its issues.

There were countless problems at the Airbnb that OP and his friends chose to stay at. They discovered mold in their shower and a light supported by drywall screws. The group also stumbled across a mystery door, which led into a locked area of the home. OP later revealed that the home is on the market for $5 million, before taking a jab at the owner. “All this could be yours for $5,000,000 and a lifetime supply of antidepressants,” OP said.

While OP and his friends appeared to be handling their unlucky ordeal with ease, others emphasized the apparent dangers at the rental property. One person advised that the group contact a fire marshal to address the dangers in the home.

Another user suggested that the Airbnb listing must have had bad reviews, but was shocked to learn otherwise. “4.7 stars. Phenomenal reviews,’ OP revealed.

Meanwhile, others took issue with the property owner listing more bedrooms than the house contained. “In my state you can't list as a 'bedroom' if it doesn't have an egress window and a closet,” the person commented.

Other people are frustrated with Airbnbs and shared their experiences online.

OP and his friends aren't the only ones frustrated with the state of Airbnb rentals. Becky Levin Navarro, who goes by @beckypearlatx, shared a video detailing the extensive list of rules that an Airbnb host left for her group. In the video, which has more than 5 million views, Becky showed the signs left around the property she was staying at, and the rules she was required to follow.

@beckypearlatx Y’all I dont get it 🤯 We stayed at an airbnb / vrbo house with another family over the weekend. The rules displayed all over the house just killed me. It seemed like every room and every surface had a note. It almost felt like it wasn’t a vacation with So. Many. Rules. #airbnb #vrbo #summervacation ♬ original sound - Becky Levin Navarro