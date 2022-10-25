Aisha Hinds of '9-1-1' Has an Incredible Marriage on the Show — Does Life Imitate Art?

Hen (played by Aisha Hinds) has been going through a ton of changes in Season 6 of 9-1-1. Not only is she finally going to realize her lifelong dream of becoming a doctor, but that means stepping away from Station 118 and the community she has built there. Supporting her through all of this is her wife Karen (Tracie Thomas), who couldn't be more excited about a far less dangerous job for Hen.

Actress Aisha Hinds is so brilliant in this role that we couldn't help but wonder, who is her real-life partner? Keep reading for all the details.