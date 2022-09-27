Hen's Future on '9-1-1' Lies in the Balance After a Life-Threatening Decision

Aisha revealed to Digital Spy that she’s at least sticking through this season. “[Hen’s] going to be making some big decisions,” she said. “This season, we'll be diving into Hen's true character. And you know, they say true character is built in crisis – and our show is not short on crisis." Plus, Aisha has not hinted that she would be leaving anywhere on social media, so fingers crossed that Hen is safe for now.

Watch new episodes of 9-1-1 every Monday at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.