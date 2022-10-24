Is Tracie Thoms Leaving '9-1-1'? Karen Wilson's Life Is in Danger This Week

When you're part of the team of Los Angeles first responders on 9-1-1, you're bound to get caught up in all sorts of hairy situations. The series follows LA's police, paramedics, firefighters, and dispatchers as they defend the city against crime and life-threatening emergencies.

Life is hard for a first responder in every respect, but that strife could inevitably spill over onto the team's loved ones, as well. For shows like 9-1-1, that also means cast changes could come at any moment.