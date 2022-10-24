Is Tracie Thoms Leaving '9-1-1'? Karen Wilson's Life Is in Danger This Week
When you're part of the team of Los Angeles first responders on 9-1-1, you're bound to get caught up in all sorts of hairy situations. The series follows LA's police, paramedics, firefighters, and dispatchers as they defend the city against crime and life-threatening emergencies.
Life is hard for a first responder in every respect, but that strife could inevitably spill over onto the team's loved ones, as well. For shows like 9-1-1, that also means cast changes could come at any moment.
Tonight's episode, entitled "Tomorrow," may spell trouble for cast member Tracie Thoms. But is the actress leaving the show? What will become of her on-screen character, Karen Wilson? Here's what we know so far.
Is Tracie Thoms leaving '9-1-1'?
Tracie Thoms is an Emmy-nominated actress who's had major roles in films like Rent and The Devil Wears Prada. She's also made several appearances in other popular primetime dramas like Law & Order, The Good Doctor, and NCIS: Los Angeles.
She has been a recurring cast member of 9-1-1 since the series premiered back in 2018. In the show, she portrays Karen Wilson, a rocket scientist and the devoted wife of Henrietta "Hen" Wilson (Aisha Hinds). Together, they raise a son named Denny (Declan Pratt).
While many of us are fans of the LGBTQ representation that Tracie champions on 9-1-1, Season 6 may place her role in the series in trouble. Given the high stakes of tonight's episode, fans are wondering whether or not Tracie Thoms is exiting the show.
"Tracie Thoms and Aisha Hinds are about to f--k us up so bad," one fan tweeted about tonight's episode.
As of writing, there is no word on whether or not Tracie is leaving the show. Her contract negotiations are currently not public, so there's no telling how many episodes she's set to appear in, let alone whether or not she'll be in any more this season.
Tracie herself even retweeted art of the episode with plenty of foreboding emojis, but has kept her lips sealed on what this means for her character.
Hopefully, fans won't have to brace for the worst case scenario.
Does Karen die on '9-1-1'?
Tonight's new episode of 9-1-1 spells trouble for Karen Wilson. Karen and Denny are caught up in an explosion at Karen's science lab, prompting LA's firefighters and paramedics to go into action. Hen fears the worst as the emergency responders to their best to rescue her family in time. The preview even shows Hen desperately performing CPR to save someone's life, but it is unclear whose life she's actually trying to save.
Hopefully, the Fox crime drama will be able to avoid a messy "Bury Your Gays" plotline that recently drew the ire of several House of the Dragon viewers. With so many fans ready to "riot" if Karen is killed off, her ultimate fate will undoubtedly leave a mark.
Catch new episodes of 9-1-1 every Monday at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.