What Is the Net Worth of Democratic Rep. Al Green? Inside the Politician's Fortune Rep. Al Green's net worth is largely due to his long-standing political career. By Danielle Jennings Published March 5 2025, 11:33 a.m. ET

Democratic Congressman Al Green has an impressive political career that spans decades and was a successful attorney and businessman before being elected to Congress — as such, the politician has amassed an impressive fortune.

Born in New Orleans, La., before moving to Texas where he built his career, Al was a founding member of the law firm Green, Wilson, Dewberry, and Fitch, established in 1974, according to the U.S. House of Representatives. Beginning in 1977, he was appointed as the Harris County, Texas, Justice of the Peace where he served for 26 years and then elected to Congress in 2005.



What is politician Al Green's net worth?

According to Finance Monthly, as of February 2025, Al’s net worth is an estimated $10 million — which is largely due to his long-standing political career. His salary as a member of Congress isn’t the sole source of his wealth, as he also has a portfolio of investments in real estate, stocks, and bonds, per the outlet. Currently in 2025, Al’s salary as a member of Congress is $174,000 — which is the standard annual earnings of a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, the outlet said.

Rep. Al Green Democratic U.S. Congressman Net worth: $10 million Rep. Al Green has been a Democratic member of Congress since 2005 and is currently serving his 11th term in the U.S. House of Representatives for the 9th congressional district of Texas. Birth date: Sept. 1, 1947

Sept. 1, 1947 Birthplace: New Orleans, La.

New Orleans, La. Birth name: Alexander N. Green

Alexander N. Green Education: Florida A&M University, Howard University, Tuskegee Institute, Texas Southern University

Rep. Al Green has a long-standing tenure in Congress.

Al is currently serving his 11th term in the U.S. House of Representatives for the 9th congressional district in Texas, according to NBC DFW. During the bulk of his term in Congress, Al has largely focused on fair housing and fair hiring practices for the poor and minorities, while also investing in job creation and a stronger economy, according to ProPublica.



He has a long history with Trump.

Al has pushed for impeachment of Donald Trump dating back to 2017 (for the firing of FBI director James Comey) and again in 2019 for Trump’s verbal attacks on four Democratic congresswomen of color, according to ABC News. Both impeachment attempts were unsuccessful. The 2017 impeachment attempt was withdrawn by Al, and in 2019, the impeachment was voted by the House to be tabled, per the outlet.

In March 2025, Al made headlines at the congressional address.

While in attendance for Trump’s first address to Congress since taking office for the second time on March 4, Al quickly became a hot topic when he repeatedly interrupted the address to protest Trump’s comments and was subsequently removed. Following his removal, he explained what he said. Speaking with NBC News, he stressed that Trump “has done things that I think we cannot allow to continue.”