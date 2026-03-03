Alan Cumming Addresses BAFTA Controversy and Apologizes for What Happened The 2026 British Academy Film Awards was held on Feb. 22. By Niko Mann Published March 3 2026, 1:15 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The 2026 BAFTAs were held in London on Feb. 22, and host Alan Cumming is addressing the controversy over a racial slur that happened while actors Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan were on stage presenting an award. Delroy and Michael both starred in the Oscar-nominated film, Sinners. The film received 16 Oscar nominations, including one for Best Actor for Michael and Best Supporting Actor for Delroy, per The New York Times.

Despite their major success, the two actors were forced to endure a disgusting display while presenting an award at the BAFTAs after a man with Tourette's syndrome, activist John Davidson, shouted out a racial slur. John was at the show to represent the nominated film I Swear. Just after Michael announced that he and Delroy were delighted to be presenting the first BAFTA of the evening, John yelled the "n-word." The shocked actors paused, and John yelled again, "B---h!"

Alan Cumming addressed the BAFTA controversy.

He also swore at other presenters, but the way the show handled the slur was even worse. They sent the host out to apologize, but it was more of an explanation about Tourette's rather than an apology to Michael and Delroy. “You may have noticed some strong language in the background," said Alan, per People. "This can be part of how Tourette’s syndrome shows up for some people as the film explores that experience. Thanks for your understanding and for helping create a respectful space for everyone.”

Alan apologized again later during the show, but it was not enough, as there was no direct apology for the racial slur. “Tourette’s syndrome is a disability, and the tics you’ve heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette’s syndrome has no control over their language," he said. "We apologize if you are offended tonight." The BBC was also critized for not removing the racial slur from the broadcast.

Alan took to Instagram to apologize again for what happened at the BAFTAs. "It's now a week since I hosted the BAFTAs," he wrote. "What should have been an evening celebrating creativity as well as diversity and inclusion turned into a trauma-triggering s--tshow. I'm so sorry for all the pain Black people have felt at hearing that word echo round the world. I'm so sorry the Tourette's community has been reminded of the lack of understanding and tolerance that abounds regarding their condition."

"The only possible good that could come of this is a reminder that words matter," he continued. "That rushing to judgment about things of which we are not fully cognisant is folly, that all trauma must be recognised and honoured. We were all let down by decisions made to both broadcast slurs and censor free speech. Congratulations to all the artists whose work was overshadowed by the night's events."

The BAFTAs were criticized for allowing the "n-word" to be broadcast, as well as for ignoring the difference between John yelling "F--k you!" to a white person onstage versus calling a Black person the n-word.

The Wire actor Wendal Pierce noted the fact with a post on X. "It’s infuriating that the first reaction wasn’t complete and full-throated apologies to Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan. The insult to them takes priority," he wrote. "It doesn’t matter the reasoning for the racist slur."

While presenting at the NAACP Impact Awards on Feb. 28, Delroy thanked everyone for their support following the BAFTAs. “Before we start, I’d just like to officially say, we appreciate — I appreciate — we appreciate all the support and the love that we have been shown in the aftermath of what happened last weekend," he said, per NBC News.