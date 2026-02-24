Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan Were Called a Racial Slur at the BAFTAs The disrespect needs to stop. By Tatayana Yomary Published Feb. 24 2026, 4:00 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Navigating the world as a Black person comes with its share of ups and downs. From dealing with microaggressions in the workplace to the expectation of moving with grace when disrespected, it’s a constant reminder of how far the world has to go before true equality is established. Unfortunately, the entertainment business knows no bounds, as countless individuals have been unfairly targeted and mistreated by their counterparts.

In case you’ve been MIA, Sinners stars Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan have made headlines. And while the two actors have been receiving their flowers for their impeccable work in the 2025 Ryan Coogler film, the pair were disrespected on one of the biggest stages. So, what exactly happened to Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan? Here’s the rundown.

Source: Mega

Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan were called a racial slur by a Tourette Syndrome activist at the BAFTAs.

Yes, in 2026, during an award show broadcast, two of Hollywood’s most beloved actors were disrespected while presenting an award. On Feb. 22, Delroy and Michael hit the stage to present the award for best visual effects. As Michael was reading the teleprompter, you can hear a voice in the background yell the n-word with the hard “er.” Immediately after, you hear the expletive b---h shouted out.

Although fans know that both men had ill feelings toward the incident, Delroy and Michael went on to do what Black people have done for centuries: take the disrespect on the chin and continue doing their job. The pair moved forward to present the award to the winner, Avatar: Fire and Ash, and exited the stage.

People magazine reports that the person who shouted out those obscenities was Tourette Syndrome activist John Davidson. “You may have noticed some strong language in the background,” BAFTAs host Alan Cumming said while onstage. “This can be part of how Tourette Syndrome shows up for some people as the film explores that experience. Thanks for your understanding and for helping create a respectful space for everyone.”

Interestingly, at no time during the broadcast was Delroy or Michael issued a direct apology. So naturally, once viewers and celebrities alike saw the events unfold, many took to social media to share their grievances about the situation. While Alan later addressed the audience again, he gave a blanket statement, saying that he “apologized to anyone who may have been offended by John’s words.”

Asking for more grace for the person who shouted a racist slur instead of for Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo, who had to push through being embarrassed in front of their peers.



But that’s often the expectation — that Black people are just supposed to be ok with being… https://t.co/MqHbC8XwsA — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 23, 2026

Many folks shared their obvious: The world wants Black people to be OK with constantly being dehumanized to allow racists to feel better about their disrespect. Fans are also calling for the BBC to issue a public apology to MBJ and Delroy, along with assurances that this situation will never happen again.

And while the BBC did apologize, it wasn’t for what fans anticipated. People Magazine shared that the network simply apologized for the incident not being cut from the broadcast.

It’s infuriating that the first reaction wasn’t complete and full throatted apologies to Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan. The insult to them takes priority. It doesn’t matter the reasoning for the racist slur. https://t.co/oqFj9SdoST — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) February 23, 2026

"Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the BAFTA Film Awards. This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette Syndrome, and as explained during the ceremony, it was not intentional. We apologize that this was not edited out prior to broadcast, and it will now be removed from the version on BBC iPlayer."

Of course, the damage has already been done. However, simply apologizing for the whole incident, rather than for the individual's actions, is very telling. In an interview with Vanity Fair at a BAFTA afterparty, Delroy shared that he and his co-star “did what they had to do” in the moment. However, he expressed that he wished “someone from the BAFTAs spoke with us afterward.”

Production designer Hannah Beachler shared that the situation was ongoing throughout the night.

It’s not enough that MBJ and Delroy had to endure the disrespect while on stage. Production designer Hannah Beachler shared that attendees were disrespected throughout the night.

In a series of posts, Hannah shared that “it happened three times that night,” with her and another Black woman being the subject of the disgusting remark at one point. She made a point of calling out Alan’s acknowledgement of the incident and shared that it was a “throwaway apology.”

I keep trying to write about what happened at the BAFTAs, and I can't find the words. The situation is almost impossible, but it happened 3 times that night, and one of the three times was directed at myself on the way to dinner after the show. — HannahBeachler (@HannahEBeachler) February 23, 2026

While her sentiments were mostly met with understanding, some commentators sided with John and said that he “couldn’t help it.” Some folks claimed that it was “his disability but not his character” when taking up for him. The outlet also noted that John yelled out other remarks, including “f–k you,” when the directors of the Best Children’s and Family Film winner accepted their award. Not to mention, he also yelled out, “Shut the f--k up,” during a speech from BAFTA chair Sara Putt.