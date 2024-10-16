Distractify
'Licorice Pizza' Star and Musician Alana Haim Has A New Mystery Man — Inside Her Love Life

The Haim sisters have been notoriously private about their love lives, but Alana recently stepped out with a new beau.

Published Oct. 16 2024, 4:54 p.m. ET

Alana Haim attends the BAFTAs in 2022.
Source: MEGA

Actress and musician Alana Haim has garnered press for her seemingly nonstop upcoming film slate, but some fans have quietly noticed new movies aren't the only thing in the "no body, no crime" songstress's life. While famous pal Taylor Swift has been very open about her love life, Alana (and the rest of her sisters) have been notoriously private.

So, who is Alana Haim dating? The Grammy winner has charmed audiences with her turn as one of the leads in Licorice Pizza, but does she have someone in her life currently? Here's what you need to know.

Alana Haim attends the opening of the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, California.
Source: MEGA
Is Alana Haim dating anyone?

In September 2024, the "The Wire" singer was spotted out in Los Angeles with a mystery boyfriend at the Chateau Marmont, as reported by Just Jared. Alana had seemingly skipped the Kansas City Chiefs football game with her sisters Danielle and Este and opted for date night instead.

The identity of Alana's mystery man is not known to the public at this time, but rest assured, fans are curious to know who is making her smile.

Previously, during a May 2020 interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music's Beat 1, Alana revealed that she had been doing a lot of "FaceTime dating."

She explained, "Well, the thing that's funny about it is the bulk of my relationships have to be on FaceTime because I'm always on the road, so I'm super good at FaceTime dating. If I had a PhD in something, it would be FaceTime dating."

Este, who was also in the interview, declared that Alana was single at the time.

Alana Haim attends a Vanity Fair party in 2022.
Source: MEGA

Speaking about the romance in Licorice Pizza to The Independent in 2022, Alana said, "Everyone wants a relationship that feels like cinema.Those are the ones that stick..."

She elaborated, "I think I’ve only had a few loves in my life. I mean, unless someone comes along and really knocks my socks off and I feel like that’s actually love. But the ones that feel like cinema are the ones that stick with you for the rest of your life. It’s what you strive for..."

Alana added, "All the big loves of my life have been a f—ing rollercoaster. Tears, laughter, craziness. I’d love one that isn’t. I’d love a nice wave."

Alana has been linked to Joseph Quinn.

A video on TikTok from 2023 places Alana with breakout Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn at a Paul McCartney concert. In the video Alana was sitting on someone's shoulders, with Joseph right nearby. The video could be interpreted as two friends hanging out or something more, but neither of the pair spoke about being in a relationship at that time.

Because the Haim sisters keep their relationships private, it's always a pleasant surprise to see them publicly acknowledge a romance. Perhaps as Alana's relationship with her mystery man becomes more serious, she'll feel comfortable sharing details with the public.

