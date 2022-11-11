‘Alaska Daily’ Got A-List Talent and Critics’ Approval — Will It Get a Season 2?

Alaska Daily has near identical scores on Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic — 69% on the former and 67/100 on the latter — indicating that critics have warmed to the show.

“Watching it, I felt a sensation I hadn’t in far too long: This is something new,” wrote The Daily Beast’s Coleman Spilde. “This is the rare, modern network drama to balance mass appeal with semi-progressive ideology. Led by an absorbing performance from Swank … Alaska Daily is the most intriguing new show on network television.”