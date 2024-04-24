Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan's Relationship Timeline: Iconic Couple Privately Tied the Knot "I got on Zoom and immediately started thinking, 'Wow, this producer is very handsome,'" Alex said of first meeting Matt. By Alizabeth Swain Apr. 24 2024, Published 6:01 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In the dynamic world of digital media and entertainment, few stories capture the essence of modern love and partnership quite like the relationship between Alex Cooper, the powerhouse behind the wildly popular podcast Call Her Daddy, and Matt Kaplan, a notable film producer with a knack for understanding the zeitgeist.

This captivating duo has managed to keep their relationship both intriguing and refreshingly private, navigating the complexities of life under the public eye with grace. From early whispers of romance to becoming one of the entertainment industry’s most talked-about couples, Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan's relationship timeline is a testament to love in the age of social media and instant fame.

The start of Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan's relationship was in 2020.

Alex shared on her podcast that she and Matt first met back in 2020. According to what she told Vogue, Alex met Matt in July 2020 during the COVID pandemic. Funnily enough, the two met on a Zoom meeting.

“After back-to-back meetings, I got on my last meeting of the day with ACE Productions, Matt’s company," she told the mag. "I got on Zoom and immediately started thinking, 'Wow, this producer is very handsome — but, stay focused, Alex.' There were about five other people on the Zoom from his company, but I kept just staring at Matt’s video square."

Source: Getty Images Matt Kaplan and Alex Cooper perform during "The Unwell Tour" at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 8, 2023

Alex and Matt got engaged in May 2023.

After dating during the pandemic, Alex and Matt got engaged in May 2023. Per Vogue, Matt had prepared a fake photoshoot, so she would have her hair and makeup done. Afterward, "I walked into our home, guard down, in sweatpants and a sweatshirt, ready to go lay on the couch and watch some Grey’s Anatomy until he got home, but instead walked into the most romantic stunning setup. I was shocked," Alex shared.

Alex and Matt tied the knot in April 2024.

Matt and Alex got married on April 4, 2024, in Riviera Maya, Mexico. However, in the days leading up to the big event, Alex kept the information about their wedding ceremony private. On Instagram, Alex shared that she and Matt had a "pre-wedding celebration with Matt's 100-year-old gramda last night. She sadly won’t be able to travel to our wedding so we wanted to make her feel special and a part of everything."

Alex explained during an episode of her podcast (per People) that the reason why she chose to keep everything private was because "it's so important to me that Matt and I actually have this day to ourselves. I would rather have every f--king person at our wedding have the worst goddamn time, and Matt and I f--king thrive.”