What Happened to Alex Hodoyan on 'Narcos: Mexico'?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Narcos: Mexico.

What happens to Alejandro "Alex" Hodoyan (Lorenzo Ferro) on Season 3 of Narcos: Mexico? Season 3 of the Narcos spinoff series was the show's last, but it still introduced a bevvy of interesting new characters, including Alex. However, just because a character was new to Narcos: Mexico, that didn't save them from being killed off (sorry, Victor Tapia!). So what role does Alex play in Narcos: Mexico? Does he survive to the end of Season 3? We will explain all that and more below.