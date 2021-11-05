The Series Finale of 'Narcos: Mexico' Is a Reminder That It's a "Never-Ending Story" (EXCLUSIVE)By Anna Quintana
Nov. 5 2021, Published 5:22 p.m. ET
After three seasons, Narcos: Mexico has officially come to an end. What started as the story of Felix Angel Gallardo's rise to power in Season 1 became a story about multiple cartels spread out all across Mexico fighting for power and control of the drug trade all while the U.S. government attempted to end the "war on drugs."
However, as fans may expect, Narcos: Mexico does not have a happy ending. In fact, for some characters on the show, the finale was just the beginning.
So, how does 'Narcos: Mexico' end?
The end of the '90s was also the end of the road for many of Mexico's biggest drug dealers and their co-conspirators.
Season 3 ends with the Arellano Felix brothers on the run, Amado Carrillo Fuentes dying while undergoing surgery to change his appearance, and General Robollo being arrested after it is discovered he was on the Juarez Cartel payroll.
The once resolute DEA Agent Walt Breslin (Scoot McNairy) also meets with journalist Andrea Nuñez (Luisa Rubino) to reveal that the U.S. government was involved in the torture and illegal detention of a dual citizen who was connected to the Arellano Felix family.
"We're not the good guys. I'm not a good guy," Walt tells Andrea on the show, referring to the DEA, and essentially giving up on his "war on drugs."
However, Narcos: Mexico's finale also makes it very clear that this chapter in Mexico's history is very much still going on. For others, like El Chapo, it was just the beginning, and many of the issues the show spotlighted – the human trafficking, the murder of journalists and political figures, and the rival cartels — are still happening in Mexico today.
"I can't fathom the idea of how my country, such a beautiful country as Mexico, is polluted with all this power and corruption. It's just a mess and I don't see an ending to it," Alejandro Edda, who portrays El Chapo on the show, told Distractify exclusively. "This show does expose many things, there [is material for] many, many seasons, we could keep going today."
Luisa Rubino also shared similar sentiments about the show's finale and what is going on in Mexico today.
"Well, as we all say, it's a never-ending story," she shared. "I think it's a big opportunity for the world, not just Latin America or America, but the whole world, Europe and Australia and Asia, you know, to really know and see what's going on ... for people to see what we've been through as a country."
While 'Narcos: Mexico' is officially over, the cast still keeps in touch.
According to Alejandro, the cast is still very close and stays in touch via cartel-divided group chats.
"It's funny because the Arellanos have their own group chat and the Sinoloans have our own, and then we have one that is kind of mixed," he explained. "We've been sending a lot of photos ... There's just these great behind-the-scenes photos. I want those days back, we had so much fun."
