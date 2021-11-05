Logo
Home > Tv > Narcos
Narcos: Mexico
Source: Netflix

The Series Finale of 'Narcos: Mexico' Is a Reminder That It's a "Never-Ending Story" (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Nov. 5 2021, Published 5:22 p.m. ET

After three seasons, Narcos: Mexico has officially come to an end. What started as the story of Felix Angel Gallardo's rise to power in Season 1 became a story about multiple cartels spread out all across Mexico fighting for power and control of the drug trade all while the U.S. government attempted to end the "war on drugs."

Article continues below advertisement

However, as fans may expect, Narcos: Mexico does not have a happy ending. In fact, for some characters on the show, the finale was just the beginning.

So, how does 'Narcos: Mexico' end?

narcos mexico amado carrillo
Source: Netflix

Amado Carrillo Fuentes on 'Narcos: Mexico'

The end of the '90s was also the end of the road for many of Mexico's biggest drug dealers and their co-conspirators.

Season 3 ends with the Arellano Felix brothers on the run, Amado Carrillo Fuentes dying while undergoing surgery to change his appearance, and General Robollo being arrested after it is discovered he was on the Juarez Cartel payroll.

Article continues below advertisement

The once resolute DEA Agent Walt Breslin (Scoot McNairy) also meets with journalist Andrea Nuñez (Luisa Rubino) to reveal that the U.S. government was involved in the torture and illegal detention of a dual citizen who was connected to the Arellano Felix family.

"We're not the good guys. I'm not a good guy," Walt tells Andrea on the show, referring to the DEA, and essentially giving up on his "war on drugs."

However, Narcos: Mexico's finale also makes it very clear that this chapter in Mexico's history is very much still going on. For others, like El Chapo, it was just the beginning, and many of the issues the show spotlighted – the human trafficking, the murder of journalists and political figures, and the rival cartels — are still happening in Mexico today.

Article continues below advertisement
narcos mexico walt andrea ending
Source: Netflix

Walt Breslin and Andrea Nuñez on 'Narcos: Mexico.'

"I can't fathom the idea of how my country, such a beautiful country as Mexico, is polluted with all this power and corruption. It's just a mess and I don't see an ending to it," Alejandro Edda, who portrays El Chapo on the show, told Distractify exclusively. "This show does expose many things, there [is material for] many, many seasons, we could keep going today."

Article continues below advertisement

Luisa Rubino also shared similar sentiments about the show's finale and what is going on in Mexico today.

"Well, as we all say, it's a never-ending story," she shared. "I think it's a big opportunity for the world, not just Latin America or America, but the whole world, Europe and Australia and Asia, you know, to really know and see what's going on ... for people to see what we've been through as a country."

While 'Narcos: Mexico' is officially over, the cast still keeps in touch.

el chapo narcos mexico
Source: Netflix

El Chapo on 'Narcos: Mexico'

According to Alejandro, the cast is still very close and stays in touch via cartel-divided group chats.

"It's funny because the Arellanos have their own group chat and the Sinoloans have our own, and then we have one that is kind of mixed," he explained. "We've been sending a lot of photos ... There's just these great behind-the-scenes photos. I want those days back, we had so much fun."

Watch all three seasons of Narcos: Mexico on Netflix now.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

The Similarities and Differences Between 'Narcos' and 'Narcos: Mexico' Are Clear as Day in Season 2

Bad Bunny Impressed His 'Narcos: Mexico' Co-Stars With His Portrayal of El Kitty (EXCLUSIVE)

Jorge Valdes Changed His Life Completely After Years in the Drug Cartel Business

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.