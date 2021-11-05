'Narcos: Mexico' Narrator Luisa Rubino Is the Breakout Star of Season 3 (EXCLUSIVE)

The Netflix series Narcos: Mexico made history in its third and final season by introducing the show's first female narrator since its predecessor's premiere in 2015.

In an exclusive interview with Distractify, the up-and-coming actress detailed her experience on set, who inspired her character, and what fans can expect from Narcos: Mexico Season 3.

Taking on the role of narrator and fearless journalist Andrea Nuñez, who is determined to expose the connection between Mexico's elite and the drug kingpins taking over the country, is Luisa Rubino .

'Narcos: Mexico' narrator Luisa Rubino was inspired by real-life Mexican journalists.

Luisa is a Mexican actress who was raised between Mexico and Argentina, and to prepare for the role, she listened to TedTalks and studied well-known Latina journalists. "It all happened so fast, so I really didn't have the time to prepare. ... I did it all between shootings," Luisa told Distractify. "I focused on all the remarkable women journalists here in Mexico, which are Anabel Hernandez and Adela Navarro [director of the Tijuana weekly magazine Zeta]. So, yeah TedTalks and interviews ... a lot of research."

In the show, Luisa's character, Andrea, is determined to expose the link between the Mexican elite — such as politician Carlos Hank Gonzalez — and the cartels running the streets of Mexico. After attending the wedding of Benjamin Arellano's sister, Andrea also begins investigating "junior cartels," which were comprised of the sons of Mexico's wealthiest families who were looking for a "chance to play gangster."

Luisa sees a lot of herself in Andrea. "She really wants to do things right. And she's after the truth, the whole season," Luisa explained. "She's fearless. She finds herself so many times in danger, and you can see a character growing up, you know. You start with a young Andrea believing that she's going to change the world and by Episode 5 you see her changing, really realizing what's going on."

Luisa continued, "She has this courage. So yeah, she's great. And, you know, personally, I find, I found a lot of similarities with her. So it was not that hard to do the character."