Luisa Rubino on Narcos Mexico
Source: Juan Rosas/Netflix

'Narcos: Mexico' Narrator Luisa Rubino Is the Breakout Star of Season 3 (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Nov. 5 2021, Published 10:13 a.m. ET

The Netflix series Narcos: Mexico made history in its third and final season by introducing the show's first female narrator since its predecessor's premiere in 2015.

Taking on the role of narrator and fearless journalist Andrea Nuñez, who is determined to expose the connection between Mexico's elite and the drug kingpins taking over the country, is Luisa Rubino.

In an exclusive interview with Distractify, the up-and-coming actress detailed her experience on set, who inspired her character, and what fans can expect from Narcos: Mexico Season 3.

'Narcos: Mexico' narrator Luisa Rubino was inspired by real-life Mexican journalists.

Luisa Rubino as Andrea Nunez on 'Narcos: Mexico'.
Source: Juan Rosas/Netflix

Luisa is a Mexican actress who was raised between Mexico and Argentina, and to prepare for the role, she listened to TedTalks and studied well-known Latina journalists.

"It all happened so fast, so I really didn't have the time to prepare. ... I did it all between shootings," Luisa told Distractify. "I focused on all the remarkable women journalists here in Mexico, which are Anabel Hernandez and Adela Navarro [director of the Tijuana weekly magazine Zeta]. So, yeah TedTalks and interviews ... a lot of research."

In the show, Luisa's character, Andrea, is determined to expose the link between the Mexican elite — such as politician Carlos Hank Gonzalez — and the cartels running the streets of Mexico.

After attending the wedding of Benjamin Arellano's sister, Andrea also begins investigating "junior cartels," which were comprised of the sons of Mexico's wealthiest families who were looking for a "chance to play gangster."

Luisa Rubino on Narcos Mexico
Source: Juan Rosas/Netflix
Luisa sees a lot of herself in Andrea. "She really wants to do things right. And she's after the truth, the whole season," Luisa explained. "She's fearless. She finds herself so many times in danger, and you can see a character growing up, you know. You start with a young Andrea believing that she's going to change the world and by Episode 5 you see her changing, really realizing what's going on."

Luisa continued, "She has this courage. So yeah, she's great. And, you know, personally, I find, I found a lot of similarities with her. So it was not that hard to do the character."

So, what's next for Luisa Rubino? She's ready to take on Hollywood!

While she can't talk about any specific projects she has her eye on, Luisa has a very clear vision of her future and where she wants to be.

"I'm working on me," she shared. "It's just, you know, getting where I want to be really. I've had this thing about Hollywood and the stage since a very young age. ... I'm getting there and it feels really good to know that, that I'm closer now."

Luisa Rubino on the set of 'Narcos: Mexico.'
Source: Instagram
In the meantime, you can also find Luisa on TikTok, which she joined during the pandemic (when filming for Season 3 was delayed for months) as a creative outlet.

"I was saying at first, 'No, I'm not having TikTok,' but then the pandemic arrived, you know, I was like, 'OK, I have to do something to create as an actor,'" Luisa added. "Now sometimes I do a TikTok when I find something like super funny ... when I do want to disconnect from the real world."

We can't wait to see what comes next for Luisa!

Watch all three seasons of Narcos: Mexico on Netflix now.

