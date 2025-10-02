Alex Moore Ditches Capitol Hill for the Fiji on 'Survivor' Season 49 "I'm not used to this, I wear a suit to work everyday." By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 2 2025, 9:05 a.m. ET Source: CBS

Generally, the worlds of reality TV and politics don’t mesh, for obvious reasons, but even more so for shows like Survivor, which require castaways to step completely out of their comfort zones, tackle gross eating challenges, and endure the scorching sun and annoying bugs that seem to nip at every part of the body.

There are no beds, comfy clothes, or showers, so seeing someone from the political world enter that environment would normally seem unrealistic, until Season 49 of Survivor, which premiered on Sept. 24, 2025. That’s because Alex Moore, 26, the communications director for U.S. Representative Jan Schakowsky, who represents Illinois’s 9th District, joined the season’s lineup of castaways. Here’s what led Alex to join the show and what Schakowsky had to say about his appearance on TV.

Alex Moore, the communications director for a member of Congress, is on 'Survivor' Season 29.

Alex Moore, one of the youngest communications directors for a member of Congress, Jan Schakowsky, on Capitol Hill, may not be your typical Survivor contestant, but rest assured, he’s a die-hard fan with the skills needed to compete.

During his pre-game interview for Season 49, he opened up about what it was like to be in Fiji and what drove him to apply. "I’m in the dirt right now, my feet are messy, I’m not used to this, I wear a suit to work every day," he said, then joked, "How much better can it get than this?"

Alex works in Washington, D.C., on Capitol Hill but has long wanted to appear on Survivor. He described the “last couple of months of my life” as a nightmare, primarily because he’s on the “frontline directly responding to what’s going on,” and as anyone following politics lately knows, there’s a lot. He described his work environment as “madness,” saying it’s been about “whether to tell Elon Musk to shut the f--k up or literally just staying quiet.”

He also shared that he’s constantly on the phone with people who are crying, which made being in Fiji feel like “a great escape.” But don’t get it twisted, Alex has endured a lot in his 26 years, which makes him a strong competitor on the show.

Alex is officially NOT the first person voted out on #survivor49 #peoplesprincess pic.twitter.com/xhsJ3wh3GQ — Alex Survivor Updates (@AMooreUpdates) September 25, 2025

What made Alex Moore apply for 'Survivor'?

Before we get into the “why,” let’s dive into Alex’s backstory so you can see where he came from and how he landed on Survivor Season 49. When Alex entered high school, he started a Survivor club with students and teachers to discuss the show, bringing together students from all walks of life. The club even wrote a letter to host Jeff Probst, hoping to get a spot on Heroes vs. Villains, but Jeff never responded. That’s when Alex realized he needed to get on the show himself.

He first applied in 2024 but didn’t hear back. Then, in 2025, the casting crew reached out and suggested he remake his application video. So, he did, and they accepted him. But it’s not just his love for the show that makes him a strong candidate; it’s also his work ethic.

What’s new with me? Not much, just got back from THE ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME! Survivor 49, here I come!🌴🥥



No phone(s). No bed. No food. How’d I even make it out alive?!?!



I left the DC schmoozing, strategizing, and stress for…even more schmoozing, strategizing, and stress! pic.twitter.com/sHCmE6ULlf — Alex Moore (@Alex_H_Moore) August 20, 2025

After high school, Alex attended Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., studying journalism. While he tried reporting, it didn’t quite work out because, as he put it, “I like having the tea… I don’t like having to search for it.” Through his work connecting students and the community, he gradually fell into politics and eventually became one of the youngest communications directors on Capitol Hill, getting hired at just 23.

Because he entered politics at such a young age, Alex faced plenty of “imposter syndrome,” as he described it, and his boss pushed him hard to prove he belonged. Needless to say, he endured a lot, and he made it. Now, he’s applying those same strengths to Survivor, saying he’s willing to go to any length to win.