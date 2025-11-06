Alex Murdaugh Apparently Has Some Corrections for Hulu's Fictionalized Series About His Crimes "The program contains numerous inaccuracies and misleading portrayals that distort the truth of their lives." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 6 2025, 11:52 a.m. ET Source: Mega; Hulu

For anyone following the Alex Murdaugh story, it feels as if we've been living with this saga for quite some time. That's largely due to the fact that this particular case has a lot of moving parts and is rich with family lore. It's nearly impossible to sum it up succinctly, but for those who don't know, in March 2023, Murdaugh was convicted of fatally shooting his wife and younger son.

Murdaugh maintains his innocence, but prosecutors allege the murders were financially motivated. The former South Carolina lawyer was reportedly stealing from his clients to fund his opioid addiction and lavish lifestyle. According to NPR, Murdaugh embezzled about $12 million. All of this is played out in a scripted series from Hulu titled Murdaugh: Death in the Family. By the way, Murdaugh has some thoughts about the show.

Source: Facebook/Maggie Murdaugh; Hulu

Alex Murdaugh has issued a response about Hulu's 'Murdaugh: Death in the Family.'

Murdaugh won't be confessing anytime soon, but he does have a few notes for the people behind Hulu's fictional series about his crimes. The convicted killer issued a statement to People via his defense attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin. He has not watched the show, but is not happy about what he's heard.

"Alex is deeply disappointed and disturbed by the recent Hulu streaming series about him and the entire Murdaugh family," said the statement. "The program contains numerous inaccuracies and misleading portrayals that distort the truth of their lives." The statement goes on to say that Murdaugh is particularly displeased with how his relationships with his wife Maggie and younger son Paul are being portrayed. He "loved them dearly."

Murdaugh is also concerned about the fact that no one from Hulu bothered to reach out to him or his older son regarding the series. The show suggests Murdaugh had a fraught relationship with his wife and younger son, which he denies. "Instead, the program appears to rely heavily on sensationalized accounts from secondary sources with no direct knowledge or relationship with him or his family," per the statement.

The actor playing Murdaugh did not reach out to the killer.

Murdaugh is played by Australian actor Jason Clarke. Clarke told People that he did not want to speak with Murdaugh because his goal was to "make him a real person" that his family and community could be fooled by. "I wanted to flesh him out and see that he's charming, he's loving, he cares. He's a drug addict. He's a liar. He's deceitful. He's living this life until he made the decisions he made."