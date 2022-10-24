Who Has Arctic Monkeys Frontman Alex Turner Dated? Inside His Relationship History

American model Taylor Bagley dated Alex from 2015 to 2018. During their relationship, the duo adopted a dog together, Scooter, who was affectionately known as "Tootus." Sadly, before their relationship ended, the dog passed away, and Taylor posted on Instagram about a tattoo she got in Scooter's honor.

Similarly, Alex dedicated the Arctic Monkeys album "Tranquility Based Hotel + Casino" to the pup. Before dating Alex, Taylor had been in a relationship with Zach Braff.