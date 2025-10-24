Alex Vesia's Wife Announced a Pregnancy Earlier This Year — Updates Kayla Vesia was happy to share the announcement with the player's fans, as well as her closest relatives and friends. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 24 2025, 1:16 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/ @babyy_vesia

The world of professional sports goes beyond what happens in the field. Alex Vesia is very talented as a pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, with the athlete gaining plenty of fans over the course of his career. Alex knows how to keep his priorities in check. The pitcher fell in love with his wife, Kayla, a long time ago. The relationship has evolved over the course of his trajectory, with Kayla providing him with love and support before and after every game.

Is Kayla Vesia pregnant? Here's what we know about what the Vesia couple has revealed about their plans for the future.

Kayla Vesia announced her pregnancy in April 2025.

Kayla constantly uses her social media profiles to share what is important to her. People reports that the public figure announced that she was pregnant in April 2025. The news caused joy amongst her relatives, friends, and the thousands of baseball fans who follow her. The couple is looking forward to welcoming their baby into the world. Considering Alex's young age, the baby could grow up watching their father giving all of his effort on television.

Kayla knows how to time her announcements. The baby reveal arrived just in time for the summer, giving Dodgers fans the opportunity to be excited for the couple while the 2025 playoffs got closer to taking place. The entire world of baseball was happy to hear about the Vesia couple and their future. Unfortunately, things can take a concerning turn in a matter of minutes for everyone involved. An unexpected development concerned the entire Dodgers community.

What happened to the Vesia family?

Before an MLB game starts, fans like to receive updates regarding their favorite team's roster. The World Series is the most important episode of any given MLB season. The championship is disputed between two teams that have bravely fought to earn their spot in the finals. The Dodgers are always ready for a challenge. Sadly, the team announced that Alex wouldn't be able to face the Toronto Blue Jays due to a family emergency. The nature of the issue wasn't revealed by the organization.