Alia Shawkat Has Managed to Keep Her Personal Life Pretty Separate From Her Career Alia Shawkat's private life has been walled off from her career. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 17 2025, 12:56 p.m. ET Source: Mega

There are few actors you're more excited to see than Alia Shawkat. Her appearance in the Season 2 premiere of Severance was a reminder of just how excellent she almost always is, but it also left some people wondering about her personal life.

Article continues below advertisement

That side of Alia's life last made headlines when there were rumors circulating that she was in a relationship with Brad Pitt (the two have maintained that they were just friends). Here's what we know about her love life today.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Alia Shawkat dating?

We know frustratingly little about who Alia may or may not be in a relationship with. We do know that she was pregnant in 2024 and presumably gave birth. Her Instagram account only contains three posts, though, all of them a little over a year old. These posts confirm her pregnancy but offer no follow-up, which has left some wondering who the father is and whether they are still together.

Alia was spotted leaving a birthing clinic with a mystery man who many assumed was the father, but we don't know enough to say for sure. All we know is that Alia is exceptionally good at keeping her private life private, and that might be in part because she is dating someone fairly regular instead of dating one of the most famous actors of his generation.

Article continues below advertisement

Alia had to dispel rumors that she was dating Brad Pitt.

The rumors that Alia and Brad were dating started back in 2019, and in 2022, she told The New Yorker that she had discussed the rumors with the actor himself. “I was like, ‘You know everyone thinks we’re dating? And there’s this whole thing, and I’m being followed,'” she recalled. “And he was, like, ‘I’m sorry. It happens. If you hang out with me, it happens.’ He had no awareness of it at all.”

Article continues below advertisement

She also explained that her family was thrilled to see her in the tabloids at the time. “The other day I was at my grandmother's house, my father's mother. She's been in this country for over thirty years and still barely speaks English. An Iraqi Muslim woman. She's sitting there, watching her Turkish soap opera. And next to her is this old gossip magazine with Brad's face, and my face in a small circle," she said.

“There’s something ironic about it. It has nothing to do with Brad as a person — he’s a great f--king guy,” she said. “But of course, the idea of me being romantically involved with an older white guy is what gets me the most attention. Not a 20-year career. That’s what gets me.”