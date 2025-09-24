Will There Be a Second Season of 'Alien: Earth'? Sydney Chandler stars as Wendy in the acclaimed spinoff of the classic science fiction franchise. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 24 2025, 12:14 p.m. ET Source: FX

Every time a new television series becomes a success, viewers are eager to find out if the project will be renewed for a second season or not. Fans spend plenty of time falling in love with these characters. It's easy to understand why they would be hopeful for their new favorite story to return. However, the television industry can be a cruel place. If a series doesn't reach the goals set out by the network, it can be canceled at a moment's notice.

After years of entertaining audiences on the big screen, the Alien franchise made its way to streaming television thanks to Alien: Earth. It feels as if Wendy's (Sydney Chandler) story is just getting started. Will there be a second season of Alien: Earth? Here's what we know about the fate of the mysterious television spinoff created by Noah Hawley.

Will 'Alien: Earth' get a Season 2?

According to Variety, it's hard to tell if a second season of Alien: Earth will be produced. As of September 24, Disney and FX haven't made a final decision concerning the fate of the science fiction adventure. It's normal for studios to give the first installment of a series some time to breathe before deciding to move forward with another season. The networks are waiting to see just how many members of the audience tune in to the premise of Alien: Earth.

Noah Hawley, the creator of the series, is carefully optimistic about what might happen next. The filmmaker stated that development of a second season of Alien: Earth hasn't officially begun. However, Noah has some ideas regarding where he would take the story next, if he is given the chance to return. Nothing can be set in motion until Disney decides if they want the series to continue or not.

It makes sense for Noah to organize his ideas in case Disney authorizes the production of a second installment. The studio loves to showcase its big franchise on the big screen, but streaming television can be a significant source of revenue when handled properly. The Mandalorian is a Star Wars spinoff produced for Disney+. The project went through a similar creative process during its first seasons, with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni having to remain on standby while Disney made a choice.

How does 'Alien: Earth' connect to the movies?

Keeping track of everything that happens in a major franchise can be a complicated endeavor. Alien joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Game of Thrones in the list of franchises that have multiple stories taking place across different time periods. Alien: Earth tells the story of three separate destinies that could lead to immortality for humans. Cyborgs, synthetics, and hybrids are seen as possible options in order for people to live forever.

