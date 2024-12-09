Home > News > Politics Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Has Been Married Twice Over the Years Habba represented Trump in several cases between his terms as president. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 9 2024, 1:09 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In between his two terms as president, Donald Trump faced a wide array of legal issues. For many of those issues, he turned to lawyer Alina Habba, who represented him in a personal capacity. Now, Trump has announced that Habba will be joining his administration as counselor to the president.

Following the news that she will be drawing a government salary, which came down in early December, many wanted to know more about whether Alina is married and who her family is. Here's what we know about the Trump lawyer.

Who is Alina Habba's husband?

Habba has been married twice. Her first marriage was to from 2011 to 2019. Eyet is also a lawyer, and has a much lower profile than Habba while running his own law firm, Eyet Law LLC. He specializes in corporate and tax law, and until 2019, Habba served as a partner at the firm. Following the couple's divorce in 2019, Alina quickly remarried CEO in 2020, leading some to speculate about the timing of that relationship.

Regardless, though, the two of them have been married ever since. 2020 was also the year that Habba joined the Trump legal team. Reuben, meanwhile, is the CEO of a parking management business in New York called Centerpark. While he has been photographed with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Reuben also keeps a much lower profile than his wife, who has become part of Trump's inner circle over the past four years.

Who is in Alina Habba's family?

Habba and Eyet share two children whom they co-parent, and Alina is reportedly a mother of three, although it's unclear whether her third child is also with Eyet or with Reuben. It seems like, in spite of the divorce and quick remarriage, Habba and Eyet still maintain a friendly relationship, and Eyet also appears to get along well with Reuben, if only for the benefit of the kids who go back and forth.

Honor of my life to serve the 45th and 47th President and the American people. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Wtig7tdPsQ — Alina Habba (@AlinaHabba) December 9, 2024 Source: Twitter/@AlinaHabba

Alina is joining the Trump White House.

In a post on Sunday night, Trump announced that Alina would be joining his White House as a counselor to him. “Alina has been a tireless advocate for Justice, a fierce Defender of the Rule of Law, and an invaluable Advisor to my Campaign and Transition Team,” Trump said in his statement. Habba represented Trump in his defense against E. Jean Carroll and in his civil fraud trial in New York State.

“She has been unwavering in her loyalty, and unmatched in her resolve – standing with me through numerous ‘trials,’ battles, and countless days in Court. Few understand the Weaponization of the ‘Injustice’ System better than Alina, who has fought relentlessly against the full force of Lawfare with courage and an unshakable commitment to Justice,” he continued.