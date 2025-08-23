Judge Rules Alina Habba Not Lawfully Serving as US Attorney for NJ — Does She Have Kids? Habba was appointed by the Trump Adminsitration. By Niko Mann Published Aug. 23 2025, 5:30 p.m. ET Source: Mega

A federal judge ruled that Alina Habba was not lawfully appointed as the United States Attorney in New Jersey. According to ABC News, the chief district judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Matthew Brann, made the ruling on Aug. 21, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump appointed Habba after he was reelected and made the announcement on Truth Social. "Alina will lead with the same diligence and conviction that has defined her career, and she will fight tirelessly to secure a Legal System that is both ‘Fair and Just’ for the wonderful people of New Jersey," he wrote. However, the judge ruled that she has been operating "without lawful authority" since July 1, 2025, in a 77-page opinion. All the political drama has folks wondering if Habba has kids.

Source: Instagram / @alina_habba

Article continues below advertisement

Does Alina Habba have kids?

Yes, Alina Habba has kids. Trump's personal lawyer had three children. According to The Sun, the US Attorney for New Jersey has two children — Luke and Chloe — with her ex-husband, Matthew Eyet. The couple was married from 2011 until 2019. Habba also has a step-son — Parker — with her current husband, Gregg Reuben. She shared pictures of the trio enjoying the 2025 Easter Egg Roll hunt at the White House on Instagram back in April.

When she was appointed by Trump as the US Attorney for New Jersey, Habba said that she was "honored" to serve. She also thanked Trump for the illegal appointment. "I am honored to serve my home state of New Jersey as Interim U.S. Attorney, and I am grateful to President Trump for entrusting me with this tremendous responsibility," she said, adding that she would end the "weaponization of justice" once and for all, per ABC News.

Article continues below advertisement

“As you know, I've stood by President Trump, his family, the Trump organization, and many other clients in that state where I've been born and raised," she continued. "And I'm raising my babies now, but there is corruption, there is injustice, and there is a heavy amount of crime right in Cory Booker's backyard, and right under Governor Phil Murphy, and that will stop," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

The unlawful US Attorney added that Booker and Murphy failed the state of New Jersey, citing crime and a "neglected state." "It is one of the most populated states for its size, and it needs to stop. We're going to do a bang-up job. I cannot wait. It's a great honor." Her appointment was ruled unlawful by Judge Brann, who wrote in the opinion, "Faced with the question of whether Ms. Habba is lawfully performing the functions and duties of the office of the United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey, I conclude that she is not."