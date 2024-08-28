Home > Viral News > Influencers Influencer Alissa Violet Accused of Racism After 2016 YouTube Video Resurfaces "Is it like a requirement to have a racist past to be an influencer?" one Reddit user said. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 28 2024, 4:12 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Another day, another popular, white girl influencer called out for alleged racism. Following backlash received by Brooke Schofield of the Cancelled podcast regarding unsavory tweets from her past, netizens have begun dredging up controversial content from several creators in her sphere, from co-host Tana Mongeau to rival Alissa Violet.

Tana and Brooke haven't had the best relationship with Alissa in the past — in fact, they've even referred to her as the meanest girl in Los Angeles — so when Brooke became the subject of recent controversy, fans joked that Alissa was probably pretty pleased. However, now that an old clip from Alissa's YouTube channel (and alleged posts from her X account) has resurfaced, the tables have started to turn.

Alissa Violet is being hit with racism allegations after dog food video and alleged tweets resurface.

The accusations that Alissa is racist have primarily stemmed from two sources: a YouTube clip from 2016 and screenshots of a handful of tweets that allegedly came from her account two years prior.

The clip comes from an old vlog posted on Oct. 16, 2016 in which Alissa and a friend film themselves joking around inside of a Whole Foods. In addition to twerking in the aisles, she also films herself grabbing a can of dog food from a shelf and placing it into an unsuspecting shopper's basket. The subject of the prank was a young Asian woman, which is where the accusations of racism come in.

On the LA Influencer Snark page on Reddit, viewers have responded to the clip with disgust and annoyance: "She is actual trash," one user wrote. Another said, "The dog food is CRAZY. Even 14-year-old white boys aren't creative with racism like that."