What's Going on With Alissa Violet? All the Drama Explained "Yes, I have historically been a b---h, and that was on purpose."

Drama? Among influencers? Who would have thought... But yes, it's true, the girls are fighting. In this case there's been an (indirect) exchange of words between Alissa Violet and Tana Mongeau.

But when it comes to the drama surrounding Alissa, we're going a little further back in time in order to help give you guys a very quick summary of what's been happening with Alissa in recent years. Here's what to know...

The Alissa Violet drama explained.

Back in 2017, following a two-year on-and-off relationship, Alissa and Jake Paul called it quits, and she started dating FaZe Banks. Things went haywire between Jake and FaZe as a result, with their alleged feud lasting for years until finally dissipating in 2019 when the guys decided to put their past behind them.

But during the two years that Alissa dated FaZe, the drama continued, with lots of allegations of fighting and cheating between the two. Still, after their breakup, FaZe had nothing but kind words for his ex — so much so that people though maybe they'd secretly gotten married (more on this later!), considering they'd previously been engaged. But with Alissa going on to date DJ Marshmello, any rumors of a secret wedding were pretty much put to bed.

Alissa took some time away from YouTube in 2023, later explaining when she returned in May 2024 that she'd felt like she wasn't living her life for herself anymore. But more drama was soon to follow within a few months, as Alissa got into a bit of a spat with Tana Mongeau over the summer.

Basically Tana took a dig at Alissa's friend Jason Nash on TikTok in July 2024, seemingly ripping on him for having asked his followers for money. This didn't set well with Alissa, who commented under Tana's TikTok asking Tana not to "bully" her friend.

Alissa then made her own YouTube video in August 2024 about why she responded to Tana at all, and went after Tana for allegedly lying about Alissa wanting to make an OnlyFans, and for how Tana supposedly got with Alissa's exes Jake and FaZe after Alissa had dated them. She also addressed Tana's claims that Alissa was a mean girl, with Alissa explaining this was intentional after so many people screwed her over in life.

"Yes, I have historically been a b---h, and that was on purpose," Alissa said. "I wanted to be so unapproachable and scary that nobody would ever f--k me over again."

Tana is literal family & Alissa is my ex-wife, love them both to death. However it would feel wrong to not speak on the recent drama. I saw first hand exactly what Liss described life to be like in LA during this time. She makes valid points, literally there are random LA girls… pic.twitter.com/PwSLeLtIKq — FaZe Banks (@Banks) August 19, 2024